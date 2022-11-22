For members
VISAS
EXPLAINED: What type of French visa do you need?
Navigating the French visa process can be tricky, but the key thing is to make sure that you're applying for the correct visa type for your situation - here's how to decide which visa is right for you.
Published: 22 November 2022 15:24 CET
WORKING IN FRANCE
Key points: The French unemployment reforms foreign workers should know about
The French government’s unemployment reforms have been approved by MPs and senators. Here are the main changes workers in France should be aware of.
Published: 18 November 2022 10:05 CET
