‘Not too complicated but quite expensive’ – getting a French visa as a Brit

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I have wanted to move to Paris for a while now, to work here as a freelance journalist and to improve my French language skills. I also have a strong interest in the history and the culture of France.</span></p><p>I knew that since Brexit I would need a visa, and this process turned out to be more straightforward but significantly more expensive than I though.</p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As I intend to work as a freelancer, I decided to apply for a one year-long self employed visa - <span><em>visa de long séjour entrepreneur/libérale</em>.</span></span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO </strong></p><ul><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20201218/france-publishes-its-visa-requirements-for-british-people-from-january/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>EXPLAINED France's post-Brexit visa requirements</strong></a></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20200702/explained-how-to-apply-for-a-visa-to-france/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">What type of French visa do I need?</a></strong></li></ul><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The application had to be done from the UK, and within three months of my arrival date in France.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">First, I had to apply through the website of the French embassy in London - <a href="https://uk.ambafrance.org/Applying-for-a-French-visa-in-the-United-Kingdom" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I was then referred to TLS contact’s website (visa and consular services) <a href="https://fr.tlscontact.com/gb/splash.php" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a> where I had to book an appointment at the visa application centre for an in-person appointment (there are centres in London, Manchester and Edinburgh).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There was of course paperwork required and I had to provide </span></p><ul><li><span style="font-weight: 400;">Passport </span></li><li><span style="font-weight: 400;">Passport photographs</span></li><li><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bank statements for the past three months. It wasn't specified how much money you needed in the accounts, I had saved up enough for four months on French minimum wage (€1,231 per month) and that seemed to be enough</span></li><li><span style="font-weight: 400;">Proof of three months accommodation in France. I used a three-month Airbnb booking for this, but there was an option to stay with friends or relatives</span></li><li><span style="font-weight: 400;">A criminal record check</span></li></ul><p>None of my documents needed to be translated into French.</p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For the criminal record check, I had to go through the ACRO Criminal Records Office in the UK. The check costs </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">£55 (€64)</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for the standard service, which takes around two weeks to be completed, or </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">£95 (€111) for an express service which takes four working days to be processed.</span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210127/ask-the-expert-what-brits-need-to-know-about-frances-post-brexit-visa-requirements/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Ask the expert: What Brits need to know about post-Brexit visa requirements</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">At my interview, I had to explain my specific situation of being a freelance journalist and what this entails (which did prove to be difficult) and then give the details of an employer in France (which of courser I don't have, being freelance).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">After finally managing to explain my situation, I had to pay a fee of </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">€99</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and my application along with my passport was sent off. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">To my surprise, within five days I was able to pick up my passport and I was granted the visa. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Since arriving in France, I have had to apply for a <em>carte de séjour</em> residence permit. This has to be done within three months of arriving and although the process was simple and quick I had to pay another </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">€</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">200 for that. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I’m not sure if I was lucky or perhaps with it being so soon after the United Kingdom’s exit from the EU, there was a desire for some level of continuity, but the process itself went fairly smoothly.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, despite being relatively straightforward in my experience, it’s significantly more expensive (with the visa application fee, criminal record check and residence permit) than the process would have been had I moved before Brexit, when UK nationals did not need visas or residency permits.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the short time I have been in France, I’m really enjoying myself and so far, I’m very happy I decided to apply.</span></p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.fr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/IMG_2616.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="860" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-655864" /></p><p><strong>Joseph Keen is a freelance journalist based in Paris, you can follow him on Twitter @Koekeen95</strong></p><p><strong>For more on the details of visas and residence permits, head to our <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/residency/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Residency section</a>.</strong></p>
Member comments