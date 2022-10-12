Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

SECOND HOMES

Your questions answered: Second-home owners and French cartes de séjour

The question of the carte de séjour residency card for second-home owners in France is becoming an increasingly complicated one - particularly for Brits. We answer your question on eligibility, tax implications and how to hand the card back.

Published: 12 October 2022 16:45 CEST
Your questions answered: Second-home owners and French cartes de séjour
Photo by JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT / AFP

The carte de séjour is the French residency card – there are, however, several different types of carte de séjour and not all of them are suitable for second-home owners.

Can second-home owners get a carte de séjour?

In certain circumstances it is possible, but there are very specific criteria that you need to fulfil. There is a card known as the carte de séjour visiteur which is specifically designed with frequent visitors to France in mind.

However, you need to have already had a visitor visa before you can apply for the card, and you need to be able to meet other criteria such as financial requirements – full details on how to get the card HERE.

Why would second-home owners want a carte de séjour?

Second-home owners want to keep their residency in another country, but spend long periods at their property in France – maybe spending the entire summer here or going to an Alpine property for the ski season.

If you’re not an EU citizen then you are constrained by the 90-day rule – which limits time spent in the Schengen zone to 90 days in every 180 – find a full explanation HERE.

For many people this is enough, but if you want to exceed 90 days you will need either a visa or the carte de séjour as outlined above.

Does a carte de séjour affect my tax status? 

If you have your main residency in another country and just enjoy visiting France, you’re likely to want to keep your tax residency in your home country. 

Tax residency is different to being ‘resident’ for immigration purposes, and you can automatically become a tax resident of a country if you spend a certain amount of time there – usually more than six months per year, although it varies from country to country.

Having a carte de séjour visiteur does not affect your tax status – because the card specifically says that you are a visitor – but repeated long stays in France could, depending on the rules of your home country.

Find more about tax residency HERE.

What about the post-Brexit carte de séjour for Brits?

If you’re British and own property in France you have likely heard people talk about the special post-Brexit carte de séjour – in English it’s called the WARP (Withdrawal Agreement Residency Permit) while the French refer to it as an Article 50 TUE carte de séjour (Article 50 referring to the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement).

It is intended for Brits who were already resident in France before December 31st 2020 (ie the end of the Brexit transition period), anyone who moved to France after this date will need a visa.

This type of carte de séjour is a residency card and is only for full-time residents – second-home owners are not eligible for them.

But I’m a second-home owners and I have a post-Brexit carte de séjour?

This is not an uncommon scenario, as in the confusion around the Brexit paperwork some second-home owners were badly advised, or misunderstood the system, and ended up applying for a carte de séjour.

The French administration tried to make the process as simple as possible for Brits (in order to protect vulnerable long-term residents such as the elderly and those on low incomes) but that did mean that some people who had paperwork such as utility bills were able to get the post-Brexit carte de séjour.

Is this a problem?

Yes, we’re already seeing this causing problems for people, and it’s likely that there are more to come.

The basic issue is that the post-Brexit carte de séjour is a residency card, so by applying for it you have told the French authorities that France is your main residence. Residency means that you are no longer constrained by the 90-day rule, but it comes with responsibilities including filing the annual French tax declaration.

If you are in French records as a resident, but you don’t file the compulsory annual tax declaration you are liable to fines and penalty charges from the tax office – some people have already begun to receive warning letters.

Likewise, if you are a resident and have a UK-registered car you are obliged to change its registration to French. There is no such obligation for visitors, of course, but we have received several reports of second-home owners showing their carte de séjour at the border and then being fined for not having changed their car registration.

More problems are likely to become apparent as time goes on, especially around access to healthcare if you have an accident or fall sick while you are in France. 

What should I do?

As we said, we’re hearing a growing number of reports of second-home owners with the post-Brexit carte de séjour – some mistakenly believe that they have found ‘a loophole’ in the French system, while others received bad advice or simply misunderstood the system.

We asked the experts at the Franco-British Network what people should do if they find themselves in this situation.

FBN public relations manager Sasha Smit-Marcardier told us: “People in this situation should take professional advice, but in general the best thing to do is simply admit to having made a mistake and hand the card back.

“However, it’s important to get the process right – you need to address the request to your local préfecture, the one that granted you the card.

“You need to write a formal letter – in French – outlining that you have the card but are not eligible for it, that you made a mistake and now you wish to hand the card back.

“You should send the letter by recorded delivery mail.”

Anyone who has already encountered administrative problems such as demands from the French tax authorities is advised to seek legal advice.   

You can find more on the Franco-British Network and its work HERE.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

SECOND HOMES

Everything you need to know about having a second home in France

Buying property in France and spending long holidays in the French countryside, in the Alps or even in Paris, is the dream for many people.

Published: 10 October 2022 15:23 CEST
Everything you need to know about having a second home in France

Being the owner of a maison sécondaire (second home) in France brings with it some specific legal and financial obligations, however it’s not always easy to find the information relating to your status.

Whether its taxes, visas, travel or property regulations – information for second-home owners is often hidden away while governments rarely prioritise those who are not resident in the country.

That’s why we have put together a guide to the most frequently-asked questions from second-home owners in France. We also have an emailed newsletter specifically for second-home owners, so you can be kept abreast of everything you need to know, whether it’s a change in the tax rules or travel alerts.

To sign up, click HERE and tick ‘second homes’.

Visas

First things first, how long can you stay at your lovely French place? Here the key thing is what passport you hold.

If you have the passport of an EU country (including Ireland) then you’re one of the lucky ones and have no limits on how long you can stay in France (although there might be tax considerations, more on that later).

If you are a citizen of a non-EU country such as the UK, US, Canada or Australia then you have two choices – you can either limit your stays to 90 days in every 180 or get a visa.

90 days – you can find a full explanation of the 90-day rule HERE, but bear in mind that it covers the whole of the Schengen zone, so you need to include in your count time spent in France, plus any trips to other Schengen zone countries, eg a weekend in Berlin or a beach holiday in Spain.

Visas – if you don’t want to be constrained by the 90-day rule, you will need to get a visa. However if you want to keep your main residence in your home country and just be a visitor to France, then some visa types are not suitable for you. For most second-home owners the short stay visitor visa is ideal, although it does come with conditions including not being able to work in France.

READ ALSO How does the French visitor visa work?

Bear in mind that not all countries benefit from the 90-day rule and citizens of certain countries – such as India – will need a visa for a visit of any length.

Income tax

Most second-home owners keep their tax residency in their home country and therefore do not need to complete the annual French tax declaration.

However if you intend to rent out your second home – for example on Airbnb – that means you have income in France and therefore may have to complete the French income tax declaration.

EXPLAINED Who has to make a tax declaration in France?

Bear in mind also that long stays in France and out of your home country may change your ‘tax residency’ status – more on that here.

Property taxes

Although most second-home owners won’t have to fill out the annual tax declaration or pay income tax, you will have to pay property taxes.

The bill for property tax comes in the autumn and there are two tax types you need to know about – taxe d’habitation which is paid by the householder and taxe foncière which is paid by the property owner – as a second-home owner you will pay both.

READ ALSO What you need to know about 2022 property tax bills

Status 

There’s a popular misconception that owning property in France and paying property taxes gives you extra rights in terms of travel or immigration, but in fact that is not the case.

As we saw during the pandemic, travel restrictions were divided into residents and visitors, with second-home owners falling under the same bracket as tourists. Likewise your immigration status is determined by whether you have a visa or an EU passport, owning property makes no difference. 

Travel rules 

Hopefully Covid-related travel restrictions are a thing of the past, but if you’re travelling from the UK you need to be aware of extra rules in place since Brexit.

You can find a full breakdown HERE of the travel rules for people and pets.

Of particular interest to second-home owners are the rules on bringing in furniture or DIY items like tiles or bathroom suites – a common pre-Brexit practice for people who were doing renovations which is now more difficult – more on that here

Second-home owners – what can you bring to your French property?

Strikes

Speaking of travel, it’s not exactly a secret that the French strike quite a lot and strikes are often targeted at public sector services such as trains, places and ferries.

You can find all the latest travel info in our strikes section HERE.

Property renovations 

If you’re buying a property with the intention of renovating it, be sure to familiarise yourself with French building codes before you start. Like most countries, France requires permission and permits for certain types of building work and renovations, especially if you are in a tourist zone, a historic area or a mountainous region.

READ ALSO ‘Double your budget and make friends with the mayor’ – readers share their tips for property renovation

Renting out property 

Some second-home owners like to rent out their property as a holiday home when they are not using it, in order to help cover some of the running costs.

Before you do this, you should check the rules on tax, rental codes and registering yourself as a business under French law.

If you intend to rent it out on Airbnb, be aware that an increasing number of French local authorities are bringing in restrictions on Airbnb rentals, especially in popular tourist areas, to avoid excluding local people from the housing market. 

5 things to know about renting out your French holiday home

Buying/selling property

If you are not an EU citizen then there are certain extra restrictions when it comes to both buying (especially if you are buying with a mortgage) and selling property in France.

READ ALSO What you need to know about selling your second home

Enjoyment

Lest all this seem overly negative, we should point out that many people have second homes in France and love them.

Property in France, especially in rural areas, is cheap compared to the UK or US, so buying a place here is not the preserve of the super rich.

Having your own place gives you a sense of permanence and many second-home owners become embedded in their local communities. Some people keep their French place purely for visits, while others eventually move to France full time, often after retirement. 

SHOW COMMENTS