WORK PERMITS

Three things to know about work permits in France

Working in France as a foreigner can be simultaneously exciting and stressful, particularly when it comes to figuring out whether you need a work permit and how to go about getting one. These are the three things you need to know.

Published: 17 November 2022 13:31 CET
Photo by Christin Hume on Unsplash

If you do not already have a residency card that gives you the right to work in France – and you are not an EU citizen – there is a good chance you will need a work permit, or autorisation de travail.

The process in France might be different from what you might expect – and there are several exceptions to who actually needs one – so here are the three things you should know:

It is the employer, not the employee who requests it

In France, it is up to the employer to request an autorisation de travail. They do so by submitting an application via an online portal – which can be found HERE

In some cases, the employer might have to demonstrate that the job was published for at least three weeks with the French public employment agency before submitting a work permit application.

When it comes to the hiring of foreign students who obtained “a diploma at least equivalent to the master’s degree” in France, the employee is “examined without opposability of the employment situation,” according to French government websites. This means that the employer does not need to show proof that effort was made to hire a candidate in the French labour market.

The jobs in France where you don't really need to speak French

Keep in mind, however, that this is depends on whether the employee is working in a field related to their studies and receiving salary of at least €2,518 per month (gross), as of August 1st, 2022.

The next step for the employer would be to submit all related documents.

At minimum, the employer will need to provide: 

  • A letter explaining the employee’s role or the reasons for their recruitment and detailing the duties they will be performing.
  • An up-to-date excerpt of the commercial register for legal entities (extrait K-bis) and sole proprietors (extrait K); a craft license (titre d’artisan); or, failing that, for private individuals, a tax notice.
  • A copy of the employee’s passport or national identity document.
  • If the employee is already resident in France, a copy of their current residency permit 
  • The employee’s CV, resume or other evidence of their skills and experience.
  • If applicable, a copy of any qualifications or certificates required for the position in question.
  • If applicable, proof the position was advertised for three weeks with the French employment agency, as well as proof of effort made to find a candidate already in the French labour market.

Other documents may be required, depending on the situation.

After submitting the application, the employer will receive confirmation it was sent. If the work permit is issued, then both the employer and foreign employee will receive it by email. 

If the application is approved, then the employer will be asked to pay a tax, which is determined based on the foreign worker’s pay.

Ask the expert: How students can remain in France after finishing their degree

For example, if the employee has a work contract lasting over one year with a gross monthly salary of less than € 4,197, the employer would owe 55 percent of their gross monthly salary (as of 2022). 

Not everyone needs to have a work permit as a ‘distinct document’

The people who would need a work permit are those who do not have citizenship of an EU country, and either have or will be requesting a residency status that requires a work permit.

Basically, if you already hold a long-term residency permit in France, you probably do not need a work permit. This includes Brits who are covered by the Withdrawal Agreement (those who moved to France before December 31st 2020).

Certain long-term residency permits – for example the “vie privée et familiale” (family residency permit) – are technically authorisations to work in their own right, and therefore do not require a distinct work permit document.

The main categories of people who need a work permit in addition to their residency permit or visa are recently-graduated non-EU students who studied in France, and people arriving in France to take up a new job.

If you are confused whether you will need a work permit, you can use the simulator on the French visa website HERE to get an idea of whether it will be necessary, depending on your residency status. 

The Local has also put together a thorough guide to help you determine if you will need a work permit.

Working in France: Who needs a work permit?

In some cases, the work permit is a prerequisite for applying to a visa or residency permit

If you are applying for the standard salarié or travailleur temporaire visa, then you will likely need to include the ‘distinct document’ in the application.

This means that you will need to have had your future employer request the permit ahead of time, so that it is issued in time for you to include it in the visa application. 

The process can take several months, so be prepared to ask your employer to send the application with lots of time in advance of when you would apply for the visa itself. 

If you are moving to France for a job, this might mean that your official start date will need to be several months after your employer offers you the job. French administrative bodies recommend that the company or employer submit the work permit application at least three months before the employee is due to take up their role.

Once the work permit is issued, as mentioned previously, the employee should receive the document via email.

Keep in mind that simply receiving a work permit does not mean you are exempt for requesting a visa. You will still want to allot time for that process as well.

Helpful vocabulary

  • Autorisation de travail: work permit
  • Contrat de travail: work contract
  • Opposition de la situation de l’emploi: The “opposability of the employment situation” – meaning the government’s right to refuse a foreigner based on the job market and whether that field has a shortage or surplus of employees. If “sans” is written in front of it, this might describe a situation where the candidate or job does not need proof that the employer has carried out efforts to recruit a candidate already present on the French job market.
  • Embaucher – to hire
  • Sanction – penalty 
  • SMIC – minimum wage

CULTURE

Miss France organisers taken to labour court over height and topless photo rules

French feminists have taken advantage of the country's strict labour laws to file complaints of discrimination against the Miss France organisation.

Published: 7 November 2022 13:50 CET
There’s only one job where the advert states you have to be over 1m 70 tall and have never been photographed topless – and this week the French labour court is set to rule over whether that is discriminatory. 

Specifically, the Bobigny court was asked to determine whether Miss France contestants are employees or volunteers – a question which was raised by feminist group Osez-le-Feminisme (Dare to be Feminist) in October 2021. The group targeted the beauty pageant organisation Miss France – along with the television channel that airs the programme, Endemol Production – in its complaint.

According to Osez-le-Feminisme, which is representing three former Miss France contestants, the competition breaches France’s labour laws, as contestants had previously not been given work contracts for their time participating in the television show. 

New Miss France insists she's a feminist

Essentially, if contestants are to be viewed as full employees – with employment contracts – then the labour code would apply – specifically, the legal framework forbidding companies from “discriminating on the basis of morals, age, family status or physical appearance” a lawyer for Osez-le-Féminisme, Violaine De Filippis-Abate, told RMC radio.

By these standards, some of the requirements that competitors with the Miss France competition are expected to follow, such as size requirements – a height of at least 1m70 – and expectations regarding personal behaviour, such as not having been photographed nude, could be ruled discriminatory under French labour law.

The verdict was set to be announced on November 8th, but the question will linger on until November 18th after judges were unable to reach a decision. 

After the original complaint was filed in October 2021, the Miss France organisation announced it would make some changes, including removing the rule that candidates must be under 24 years old, opting to make it so that anyone over the age of 18 could apply.

Alexia Laroche-Joubert, the head of the Miss France organisation, told Le Figaro in June 2022 that “from now on” candidates must be “over 18 years old, and at least 1.70 metres tall – because they wear designer dresses and a minimum height is required – and that they be female in their civil status, which was already the case before.”

The organisation also removed the requirement that contestants be unmarried.

In addition to charges of discrimination, Osez-le-Féminisme is also tackling the working conditions for contestants with Miss France. 

“The company makes a profit on the exploitation of women,” the spokesperson for the organsiation, Alyssa Ahrabare, told Actu Seine-Saint-Denis.

While the Miss France company agreed in December 2021 to create three-day work contracts for the 29 participants in the national contest, the feminist group hoped to place the spotlight on the labour that Miss France contestants provide during the weeks of preparation ahead of the show.

Miss France contestants to get employment contracts for the first time

“As soon as they are chosen in the regional contest, the candidates represent the brand Miss France with interviews, shows and time constraints,” said Ahrabare.

As for the Miss France competition – the 2023 winner will be crowned on December 17th, 2022.

Despite regular controversies, the contest remains very popular in France – the final is screened on primetime TV and regularly attracts audiences in the millions. 

