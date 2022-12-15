For members
LIVING IN FRANCE
What changes about life in France in 2023?
As it always does, the new year will bring about a series of changes for everyone living in France - from new laws to public holidays, rising prices to financial aid. Here's a roundup of the big ones to look out for throughout the year.
Published: 15 December 2022 12:41 CET
Updated: 15 December 2022 15:21 CET
Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP
