Timbre rouge: How French postal services will change in 2023

The end is nigh for one of France’s most famous items – the red stamp, or timbre rouge. The stamps, which guaranteed next-day delivery across the country, will no longer be available at post office counters or tabacs from January 1st, 2023.
La Poste announced that it would stop selling red stamps in July 2022, citing a large drop in the number of letters mailed and delivered, and the high cost of maintaining universal next-day delivery.
Anyone who wants to post a letter can still do so. Green stamps – which promise delivery in three days for €1.16 for letters up to 20g in weight – will still be available.
For shipments requiring traceability, La Poste will offer a “Lettre turquoise services plus” promising delivery in two days, with follow-up notifications and flat-rate compensation in case of significant delay. This will cost from €2.95, depending on weight.
Next-day delivery of letters will still be available – but only through a red ‘e-letter scheme’ for a price of €1.49.
Sent via laposte.fr up to 8pm the day before delivery, the letters will be printed, by the La Poste distribution centre nearest to the recipient and distributed the next day in an envelope bearing a red stamp design. La Poste insists that the confidentiality of all letters will be maintained at all times.
Users will be able to consult their mail history and use model letters for various administrative requirements, while help will be available at post offices for those who need it.
Official letters
If you need to send letters for official purposes – such as cancelling a gas or electricity contract or sending legal letters – you will usually need to send it by lettre recommandée, or tracked letter.
But did you know that you can also send a lettre recommandée online? La Poste offers an online service which not only sends your letter via a tracked service, it also gives you a model for what to write.
Official letters usually require rather formal French, but the La Poste lettre recommendée section gives you several models for common types of letters, so you can just fill in the relevant details like names, dates, places etc.
You can find the service HERE.
Parcels
If you’re sending parcels internationally, you need to be aware of the rules on customs labels, charges and taxes for destinations outside the EU.
Full details HERE.
