TRAVEL NEWS
EXPLAINED: What the EU’s new EES system means for travel to France
From biometric checks to the 90-day rule, cartes de séjour and visas - here's what the EU's new EES system means for people travelling in and out of France.
Published: 25 October 2022 10:17 CEST
Passport control at the French border is set to change next year due to the EU's EES system. Photo by ERIC PIERMONT / AFP
BRITS IN FRANCE
Brits in France: What to do if you’re still waiting for your passport to be renewed
Long waits to renew UK passports have left many Brits in France without a valid passport - so what can you do if this happens to you?
Published: 24 October 2022 12:45 CEST
