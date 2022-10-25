Read news from:
EXPLAINED: What the EU’s new EES system means for travel to France

From biometric checks to the 90-day rule, cartes de séjour and visas - here's what the EU's new EES system means for people travelling in and out of France.

Published: 25 October 2022 10:17 CEST
Passport control at the French border is set to change next year due to the EU's EES system. Photo by ERIC PIERMONT / AFP

You might have seen some rather dramatic headlines about the EU ‘harvesting biometric data’ – so here’s what the EU’s new Entry and Exit System (EES) – due to come into effect next year – actually means if you are travelling in and out of France.

The system has been in the works since 2013 and is due to come into effect in May 2023 – although it has been postponed several times before.

It has four stated aims – to improve and modernise border systems; to reinforce security and aid the fight against crime and terrorism; to help EU member states deal with increasing traveller numbers without having to increase the numbers of border staff; and to systematically identify over stayers within the Schengen area [ie people who have stayed longer than their visa or 90-day limit allowance].

The system doesn’t actually change any of the EU’s rules about travel, length of stay etc, but it will make enforcing them easier.

Where?

The EES is for EU external borders – so if you are travelling between France and Germany nothing will change but if you are entering France from a non-EU country (including the UK) the new system comes into play.

Who? 

It applies to all non-EU citizens, including those who have temporary or permanent residency of an EU country. Dual-nationals are exempt if they are travelling on their EU passport. 

When?

The current start date is May 2023.

What?

Basically the EES changes how passports are checked at the border.

The first change is the addition of biometric data – in addition to the current details in your passport (name, DOB etc) the system will also record facial images and fingerprints of all passengers – so it will be similar to going to the USA, where foreign arrivals already have to provide fingerprints.

The second change is through recording onto the system complete details of entry and exit dates; how much of their 90-day limit (if applicable) people have used and whether they have previously been refused entry (see below for full details on the 90 day rules).

Exactly how this applies varies slightly depending on your circumstances.

Tourists – this is the most straightforward category and the one that will apply to the majority of travellers. For tourists or those coming for a short visit little will change apart from having to give fingerprints when they enter. They will also be told how long they can stay in the Schengen area – for visitors from non-Schengen-visa countries like the UK, USA, Canada and Australia this will be 90 days, easily long enough for most holidaymakers.

Second-home owners and other regular visitors without a visa – if you’re a regular visitor to France from a non-EU country you will already know about the 90-day rule – find a full explanation HERE.

The rule itself doesn’t change, but one of the stated aims of the new system is to catch overstayers, so anyone hoping to ‘slip under the radar’ with regards to the 90-day limit should forget that idea.

Instead of the current and rather inconsistent system of passport-stamping, each entry and exit to the EU is automatically logged on the system, so that border guards can see how long you have spent in the Schengen area in the preceding 180 days, and whether you have overstayed your limit. 

Residents in France  – if you are a citizen of a non-EU country but have residency in France then you are not constrained by the 90-day rule. Under the current system you show your visa or carte de séjour at the border and the border official should refrain from stamping your passport.

The automated system does away with passport stamping – which has become a headache for residents since it is inconsistently applied in some countries.

However at this stage it is not clear how residency status will be linked to passports, and therefore how residents can avoid starting the 90-day ‘clock’ when they enter the EU. The European Commission had previously told The Local that people with a visa or residency card should not use automated passport gates, but we are still attempting to get more information on this. 

Second-home owners and frequent visitors with a visa – some people who make frequent trips to France but do not live here – especially second-home owners – have obtained a visitor visa in order to avoid the constraints of the 90-day rule. As with residents, it is not clear at this stage how the system will recognise visas and avoid starting the 90-day ‘clock’. The Local has requested clarification on this. 

So how will this actually work in practice?

If you’re travelling by air or the Eurostar you probably won’t notice much difference since many airports already have automated passport gates in place for certain travellers. In fact, the Commission says this system will be faster than the current system in place for non-EU arrivals.

However things are less clear for people travelling by car – by ferry or Eurotunnel – from the UK. At present the system is set up so that groups such as families travelling by car can enter their passport information online before travelling, and then simply hand over passports for stamping while staying in the car.

The EES system would require all passengers to get out of the car and have their passports and faces scanned, and scan fingerprints, which would obviously take longer. UK Channel ports have already seen long queues at peak times since Brexit, and a more complicated system would make these bottlenecks even worse.

It is unclear whether there will be different arrangements for this mode of travel or a phased entry.

Anything else I need to know about?

Yes, EES is different to ETIAS, which is due to come into effect later in 2023. That won’t affect residents, but will require tourists and those on a short visit to pay €7 for a holiday visa – full details on that HERE.

BRITS IN FRANCE

Brits in France: What to do if you’re still waiting for your passport to be renewed

Long waits to renew UK passports have left many Brits in France without a valid passport - so what can you do if this happens to you?

Published: 24 October 2022 12:45 CEST
In recent months chaos at the UK Passport Office means that many people face long waits to get their passport renewed.

Since the process involves sending back the old passport, long delays mean weeks or even months without a valid passport. In the worst cases, people have reported that their old passport has expired while they were waiting for the new one.

This affects both Brits living in the UK and those around the world, including France. Those living outside the UK use a slightly different system when their passport needs renewing – this used to be quicker than the UK-based service, but in recent months it seems to have fallen victim to the general chaos at the UK Passport Office.

Readers of The Local across Europe have told of months-long waits, documents failing to arrive, an inability to track applications and applications simply being lost. 

So what does this mean for your ability to travel?

Dual nationals

If you are a dual national and are also the citizen of an EU country which issues ID cards, you can use your ID card to travel within the Schengen zone. However, ID cards are no longer accepted for travel into the UK.

If you are a dual national and have two passports, you can of course use your other passport to travel anywhere in the world. However, if you are going to the UK and show only, for example, a French passport you will be treated as a French national and may have to prove your reason for entry and give undertakings that you will not work or stay for a long period. 

Everyone else

But for people who only have citizenship of the UK, no longer having a valid UK passport is a more serious problem, since you need it to cross international borders.

Travel within the Schengen zone in practice involves few border checks, but technically you need a valid passport to cross even EU borders if you are not an EU citizen.

If you are not an EU citizen and live in France, then you will likely have a Titre de séjour residency card – while this can be used to prove ID, such as when you need to pick up a parcel at the post office, it is not a travel document and cannot be used instead of a passport.

When coming in and out of France – especially from an external EU border like that between France and the UK – you will be required to show a valid passport, and if you are a resident you also show your Titre de séjour to prove that you are a resident and don’t need your passport stamping.

Sometimes border agents only ask to see the Titre de séjour, but usually you will need to show a passport as well and border guards are entirely within their rights to refuse you entry to the country if you cannot present a valid passport. You will also find it difficult to book certain types of transport within being able to provide a valid passport number.

Emergency passport

So what happens if you need to travel urgently and your passport has still not arrived?

It is possible to get an emergency passport if you need to travel for an urgent reason and if you have previously held a UK passport, are outside the UK and “your passport has been lost, stolen, damaged, is full, has recently expired or is with HM Passport Office or a foreign embassy”.

You will usually need to provide proof of pre-booked travel and the urgent reason for your trip.

You can apply online here, and then you may need to go to your nearest British Embassy or consulate to pick up the document, which may mean a trip to Paris to the British Embassy.

What you get isn’t the same as a normal passport, it’s a time-limited document allowing you to travel on a pre-agreed route – if your travel plans change after getting the emergency passport, you will need to apply for a new one.

It’s really intended for UK residents who get stranded abroad, so if you need to use it for a trip to the UK and then you intend to come back to France, you need to make it clear that France is your final destination – otherwise British border officials will keep the document when you arrive in the UK.  

Is there anything you can do to speed up the UK passport office?

If there is, we haven’t found it – please feel free to leave tips in the comment box below, or email [email protected] 

Other than the standard advice of making sure all your documents are correct when you apply and not leaving it until the last minute, there doesn’t seem to be a trick to avoid delays. Remember that, since Brexit, your passport will need to have at least three months left on it in order to enter most EU countries.

The UK passport office says the current wait time is 10 weeks, but many people have reported longer waits.

The passport office offers several ‘fast-track’ options (for extra money, obviously) but there doesn’t seem to be much evidence that using these avoids the delays altogether. 

