For members
SECOND HOMES
What happens if you overstay your 90-day limit in France?
If you're visiting France from a non-EU country your time here is limited, unless you have a visa - but what happens to people who overstay and how strictly are the rules really enforced?
Published: 31 March 2021 16:47 CEST
Updated: 27 September 2022 12:14 CEST
Updated: 27 September 2022 12:14 CEST
Over-staying your 90-day limit can cause problems for future travel to any EU country. Photo: Martin Bureau/AFP
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments
The 90 day rule applies to the *Schengen* area. This is much the same as the EU plus Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein but minus Ireland (where Brits have unlimited freedom of travel) and Cyprus. However, I believe France’s overseas territories (Martinique, Guadaloupe, Réunion, French Polynesia etc) are excluded so time spent there doesn’t count, see https://france-visas.gouv.fr/web/france-visas/competence-autorites-francaises. How this would be sorted out if you took two weeks out of a stay in France to go to Guada (which we do every year) I don’t know.
Seeing the latest news regarding a British woman being forbidden entry to Spain because on a previous visit her passport had missed being date stamped, I wonder how long it will be before something similar occurs in France. The border police here seem to be gung ho in stamping every British passport with a leaving or entering date stamp, regardless of the owners being resident of visitor.. We’ve just returned to France and, despite showing and discussing our 10 year residential cards, the police still stamped an entry date on our passports. If we make another trip to the UK in 7 or 8 months time, I can certainly see the possibility of an officious policeman taking issue with us for having stayed too long in France. Knowing that police rarely accept that they’ve made a mistake, is it likely that the sight of our residential cards will persuade them that they wrongly date stamped our passports?
I’m surprised that the article didn’t mention a long-stay visa.