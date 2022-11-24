For members
France to use iPads to check biometic data of travellers from UK
France has revealed its plans for new border checks of passengers arriving from the UK next year - including using iPads to take biometric data like fingerprints.
Published: 24 November 2022 11:44 CET
French border checks will change from 2023 with the introduction of EES. Photo by Iroz Gaizka / AFP
The 10 problems with Paris transport system France’s ex-PM must deal with
France’s former Prime Minister Jean Castex is set to take charge of Paris’s RATP transport network and says he 'looks forward' to the job ahead - here are 10 of the biggest challenges he faces.
Published: 23 November 2022 13:04 CET
