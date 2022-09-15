Read news from:
EXPLAINED: What your French energy bills will look like in 2023

France's freeze on gas prices comes to an end at the end of 2022, while the four percent cap on electricity price rises also expires - however the government has now announced the price caps for 2023. Here's what that will mean for your monthly energy bills.

Published: 15 September 2022 13:18 CEST
Bill will rise in France in 2023. Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne held a press conference on the subject on energy bills and announced that, although bills will rise next year, the rise will be contained via a government-imposed price cap.

Here’s what that means for your household bills.

Rest of 2022

The current pricing arrangements will remain in place for the rest of the year – that means that gas prices are frozen at the level of October 2021, while electricity prices cannot rise by more than four percent over the year.

The price freeze refers to the base rate tariff for customers of EDF – this covers around 80 percent of the population of France.

If you have been on a different tariff – for example a peak-time savings plan or a green plan – that has a fixed term, EDF could move you back onto the base rate once your fixed term expires. The different tariffs are usually cheaper so if you come to the end of a fixed-term tariff and move back onto the base rate, you could say a bill increase of more than four percent.

The price cap also only concerns EDF, so if you are with another company they can increase your bills by more than four percent – although for commercial reasons it’s unlikely that the increase will be significantly larger.

Find full details on the exempt tariffs HERE.

January 2023 

From January, gas bills can increase by up to a maximum of 15 percent for customers of Engie (formerly known as Gaz de France). For the average consumer this will represent a rise of €25 per month, although obviously your bill will vary depending on the size of the home that you are heating. If you live in a small apartment, the price rise will probably be more like €15. 

February 2023

From February electricity prices can also rise, again by a maximum of 15 percent. As before, the cap applies only to customers of EDF who are on the base rate tariff.

This will represent a rise of €20 per month for the average customer.

Businesses 

The price cap covers households but also small businesses – those businesses that have a turnover of less than €1 million per year – and the smaller communes such as village mairies.

Businesses that have seen a decline in profits, or those for whom energy bills represent more than three percent of their total turnover, will also benefit from the regulated tariff.

Grants 

Although French consumers are among the best protected in Europe from rising energy price rises, the increase in energy bills – coming in partnership with rising prices for other essentials such as food – will still be tough for those on low incomes.

The government has therefore announced a one-off chèque energie of between €100 and €200 for low income households, which will reach 12 million households – or roughly four in 10.

Despite its name, the chèque energie is actually a cash grant, paid directly into your bank account.

The amount is calculated according to your circumstances – so for example a family with two children where the parents earn minimum wage will get €200, while a family with two children where the net monthly income is €3,000 or less will get €100.

The chèque will be paid “at the end of 2022” – an exact date has not yet been announced – and if you received previous grants and chèques energie it will be paid to you automatically.

The grants are usually distributed automatically to people on low income, based on previous year’s tax declarations, but foreigners and recent arrivals can slip through the net, especially pensioners.

If you believe that you are eligible but haven’t received previous grants, you can go to your local CAF office to ask about eligibility.

ENERGY

Revealed: The worst-case scenario for blackouts this winter in France

The head of France's national electricity operator, RTE, has explained what consumers can expect this winter in France, and lays out the worst-case scenario for households and businesses.

Published: 15 September 2022 13:27 CEST
RTE – the independent, electricity system operator of France – offered its expectations for this winter in France, and what a worst-case scenario might actually entail.

In a detailed interview with BFMTV, Thomas Veyrenc, the head of RTE, explained that the weather is a crucial factor.

“If the winter is mild, you won’t hear from RTE,” said the electricity boss to BFMTV.

If we have a cold winter, there might be issues with supply, but there are other factors in play.

Veyrenc outlined three possible scenarios;

The best-case scenario – no issues with supply.

The medium scenario – in a “median situation,” RTE may request ‘specific actions’ for up to five days – which would begin with voluntary decreases in energy consumption, starting with companies. So for example factories might shut down some of their production lines, or cease production for one day of the week.

The worst-case scenario – this will involve these ‘specific actions’ being requested for up to a maximum of 30 days. If the voluntary decreases from businesses are not enough, households could see planned power cuts, up to a maximum of two hours, in the evenings or early mornings.

Veyrenc added that the worst case scenario is “very, very unlikely” and that a ‘blackout’ (which he defines as the complete loss of control of the entire French electrical grid) is not possible.

So what would need to happen for the worst case scenario to come about? 

Veyrenc outlined four things which, he said, would all need to happen together before the worst-case scenario outlined above would happen.

Cold winter – if it is an exceptionally cold winter, with temperatures not seen for the previous 10 years. If it is a cold but not exceptionally cold winter, France could see the ‘medium case scenario’ in play.

Continuing nuclear problems – if the current problems with France’s nuclear industry, which has seen almost half the country’s reactors offline, are not resolved.

He said: “There is a crisis in nuclear [and hydroelectric] production in France”.

He explained that while it is normal to have some reactors shut down from summer to autumn, it is abnormal to be operating at half-capacity. Additionally, the ongoing drought in France also served to decrease the hydroelectric production, which represents the second largest source of electricity production. 

Veyrenc was more cautious than EDF (France’s national energy provider, in charge of the country’s nuclear fleet) in anticipating whether all of France’s nuclear reactors will be back online by the winter. In early September, EDF estimated that 27 of the 32 offline reactors will be functional again before the end of December, with the other five will be back on by February. 

Energy-saving failures – the French government is working on a plan to cut the country’s energy usage through energy-saving measures for public institutions, businesses and households. If this fails and energy usage remains the same as the winter of 2021, it makes the worst case scenario more likely.

Lack of European solidarity – in the case of shortages, the back-up plan for France is to buy in energy with other countries, and it has made a bi-lateral pact with Germany on this issue. However if this plan falls through, it makes the worst-case scenario more likely. Veyrenc said “the more solidarity we have with each other in gas and electricity, the better.”

Ecowatt

In order to help people keep up to date with the energy situation, the French government intends to launch an app known as Ecowatt at the end of September.

Ecowatt will list three different levels – green (all functioning normally); orange (the situation is ‘tense’ and ‘actions are welcome’) and red (there is a risk of power cuts without decreases in consumption).

During a ‘red’ alert scenario, the risk of cuts (coupures) would still only happen after several steps and would not be nationwide. 

Veyrenc explained that the Ecowatt tool is not solely intended for households, and that it will be businesses who will have to pay the closest attention to it, rather than individual consumers.

He added that the ‘Ecowatt’ tool will follow these scenarios, and that a ‘red’ alert on the application would align with the median situation where companies will have to enact the protocols they agreed to in energy sobriety plans and consumers will be encouraged, though not obliged, to decrease consumption.

Key terms:

Blackout: The same word as in English, but according to Veyrenc, this is defined as “total loss of control of the [electrical] system” – this would entail a shutdown of the entire French electric grid.

Coupure: A planned power cut, or ‘rolling blackout’ as English-speakers might say. If necessary, these would be targeted by location, shorter than two hours, and outside of work hours. 

In September an app called Ecowatt will be launched, giving updates on the energy situation

Niveau vertla consommation est normale – Green level – electricity consumption is normal

Niveau orange – le système électrique est tendu, et les écogestes sont les bienvenus – Orange level – the electrical system is under pressure and energy-saving actions are welcomed

Niveau rouge – le système électrique est très tendu, et les coupures inévitables si la consommation n’est pas réduite – Red level – the electrical system is under high pressure, power cuts are inevitable if energy consumption is not reduced

Geste – a personal action. In the context of energy, this would involve ‘eco-friendly actions’ such as turning the thermostat down, turning off lights in rooms you are not using or cooking on a lower heat – anything that reduces your personal consumption of energy. 

Chaque geste compte – every action matters, this is the slogan that the government will be using this winter in order to persuade households to make energy-saving gestures.

