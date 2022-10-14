Read news from:
Telephone canvassing in France to be banned on weekends and public holidays

Cold-callers in France will have to adjust their hours soon, thanks to this new French law.

Published: 14 October 2022 16:26 CEST
People work on September 10, 2009 in Paris at the call center of the Iliad group (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

Cold-calling, or telephone canvassing, will be banned on weekends and public holidays starting this spring.

According to the Journal Officiel, a new regulation for commercial phone calls (eg from call centres) will come into place on March 1st, 2023. 

Specifically, telephone canvassing will only be allowed between the hours of 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 8pm, from Monday to Friday, according to the new decree, which was published on Friday, October 14th.

This framework will apply both to people who registered on block lists to avoid telephone canvassing and those who have not done so. If the consumer “gave his/her express consent to be called” then they can be contacted during these times. The professional representing the call centre will have to justify this, however. 

READ MORE: France orders cold-callers to use 09 prefix phone numbers

Additionally, the new legal framework will make it so that a person cannot be solicited “by telephone for commercial prospecting more than four times a month by the same business (or person acting on the business’ behalf).”

Also, if a customer says they do not wish to be contacted or solicited, then the call centre must refrain from contacting (or attempting to reach them) for at least 60 days after the refusal.

Violating these rules could mean hefty fines – for individuals, this could be up to €75,000, and for companies this could be up to €375,000.

Earlier this year France brought in a new rule requiring all call centres to use phone numbers with a 09 prefix, in order to allow customers to recognise the call. 

FOOD & DRINK

France’s ‘cheapest’ supermarket to expand into convenience stores

One of France's biggest supermarket chains - and the French group judged the most affordable - has announced it will expand into convenience stores, bringing the lower prices of hypermarchés to city-dwellers.

Published: 11 October 2022 14:00 CEST
E. Leclerc – judged by France’s lead price comparison site as the cheapest French group – announced on Monday that it had opened its first “low-cost” convenience store.

The shop is located in the south of France, in Draguignan which is in the Var département and bosses say they will charge the same prices at convenience shops as it does in its larger supermarkets.

Prices in city-centre convenience stories or ‘mini’ supermarkets are often significantly higher than those at out-of-town hypermarchés, even in stores run by the same group. 

spoke with Loïc Faraco, the head of Leclerc branches in neighbouring towns, told local paper Var Matin: “We wanted to offer a new concept to our customers and, above all, to work in closer proximity to the city centre while keeping the prices of large supermarkets.” 

The manager said that the “idea is to offer the maximum amount of products at large supermarket prices” which has not been done before.”

Faraco explained that small convenience shops “charge up to 30 percent more than large stores,” adding that close proximity should not push people to have to pay more. 

In comparison to other stores, E.Leclerc is known for having much lower prices. According to UFC-Que Choisir, a French consumer association who ranks store affordability, E. Leclerc grocery stores topped the list for having the most affordable bundles (although their comparison does not include the German chains Aldi and Lildl, which are present in many French towns).

For 2022, the results showed that the E.Leclerc was least expensive, with an average shopping cart costing €348. In comparison, the most expensive was the Casino group with averages of €408. 

Mini-markets have become more common across France in recent years, and according to TF1, supérettes (convenience stores) have seen their sales climb by more than 8 percent since 2019. 

