Telephone canvassing in France to be banned on weekends and public holidays

Cold-calling, or telephone canvassing, will be banned on weekends and public holidays starting this spring.

According to the Journal Officiel, a new regulation for commercial phone calls (eg from call centres) will come into place on March 1st, 2023.

Specifically, telephone canvassing will only be allowed between the hours of 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 8pm, from Monday to Friday, according to the new decree, which was published on Friday, October 14th.

This framework will apply both to people who registered on block lists to avoid telephone canvassing and those who have not done so. If the consumer “gave his/her express consent to be called” then they can be contacted during these times. The professional representing the call centre will have to justify this, however.

Additionally, the new legal framework will make it so that a person cannot be solicited “by telephone for commercial prospecting more than four times a month by the same business (or person acting on the business’ behalf).”

Also, if a customer says they do not wish to be contacted or solicited, then the call centre must refrain from contacting (or attempting to reach them) for at least 60 days after the refusal.

Violating these rules could mean hefty fines – for individuals, this could be up to €75,000, and for companies this could be up to €375,000.

Earlier this year France brought in a new rule requiring all call centres to use phone numbers with a 09 prefix, in order to allow customers to recognise the call.