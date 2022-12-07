French PM announces €100 fuel aid for motorists

Since the spring, the French government has been funding a fuel rebate for all drivers of between 30 cents and 10 cents per litre on petrol and diesel, which is applied automatically when people fill up.
However the rebate has been gradually decreasing – it currently stands at 10 cents per litre – and will end entirely at the end of December.
It will then be replaced by financial aid targeted only at people on low incomes who need to use their car for work – an estimated 10 million people.
READ ALSO Food, fuel and transport – which prices will rise in 2023?
Announcing the full details of this new aid on Tuesday, Borne announced that the government had reserved €1billion to fund the package.
She said: “If you drive an average of 12,000 km per year, which is the average of the French” it represents aid of 10 cents per litre, the same rate as the current rebate.
She told RTL: “It will be necessary to go to the tax office website, indicate your numéro fiscal (tax number), register the license plate of the car and fill in a déclaration sur l’honneur in order to benefit from it.”
Full details of the exact process and the opening date of the grants are yet to be revealed, although Borne said it would be available “from January”.
The fuel aid scheme joins several other one-off payments of €100 or €200 targeted at low-income households, such as the chèque energie, designed to help the most vulnerable cope with the rising cost of living.
In most cases, these are calculated based on the previous year’s tax declaration, but people whose circumstances have changed or are new arrivals in France can visit their local CAF offices to enquire about financial assistance.
Member comments