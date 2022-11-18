Read news from:
EXPLAINED: How certain train fares in France are set to rise

France's national rail service SNCF announced on Friday it would be increasing some fare prices for TGV high speed trains and some regional services.

Published: 18 November 2022 15:09 CET
EXPLAINED: How certain train fares in France are set to rise
An SNCF worker attends passengers next to a TGV (high speed train) at the railway station in Bordeaux in 2021 (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)

After several weeks of assessing how to manage additional costs due to the energy crisis, the French national rail service, SNCF, said it planned increase fares by an average of five percent for its TGV services and regional trains.

The rise in ticket prices will begin in 2023, CEO of SNCF Voyageurs, Christophe Fanichet told BFMTV on Friday.

“We are facing additional costs of 13 percent in 2023, so we will have to bear more than half of this,” Fanichet said, adding that the rail operator could have opted to reduce services but “did not want to do so.”

Not all tickets will become more expensive – the rise in pricing will primarily affect “maximum fares” – or tickets booked at the last minute. Additionally, “Business Premiere” tickets will automatically increase by an average of five percent.

Fanichet told BFMTV that “sometimes [the increase] will be less than [five percent], sometimes more” because the adjustments in price will be made through a process called ‘yield management’, which is a marketing technique that structures fares based on demand and timing.

READ MORE: How to find cheap train tickets in France

Certain frequent traveller offers will also be impacted – such as the “Liberté” card, and the “Max Actif” and “Max Actif +” offers.

All train riders in France will be impacted by the rail service’s change to its exchange and refund conditions. During the pandemic, passengers were allowed to exchange and refund tickets up to three days prior to departure. However, starting in February, this period will be extended to seven days prior to departure.

At the request of Transport Minister Clément Beaune, SNCF agreed to maintain a “price shield” by maintaining Ouigo – or low-cost service – tickets at the same fare structure (meaning these tickets will not increase in price in 2023).

Additionally, the minimum prices, or those charged at the start of ticket sales, will not be increased. These moves are intended to protect lower income customers from price shocks.

Some discount cards will also remain at their current pricing in 2023 – for instance, the Carte Avantage will stay at their current price of €49. 

TRAVEL NEWS

Reader question: Do non-EU children living in France need a DCEM document for travel abroad?

Adult non-EU citizens living in France know - or, at least, should know - that they should carry their titre de séjour as proof of residence whenever they travel abroad. But what about children?

Published: 15 November 2022 09:45 CET
Reader question: Do non-EU children living in France need a DCEM document for travel abroad?

Under current rules, children of non-EU residents living in France – including post-Brexit Britons – are not required to have a titre de séjour of their own.

But what about when it comes to travelling outside France? How can they prove they are residents in France at border checks?

There is one documents parents of non-EU minors need to apply for called the Document de Circulation pour étranger Mineur (DCEM).

“A foreign minor residing in France is not obliged to hold a residence permit. However, to facilitate their travel outside France, they can obtain a circulation document for foreign minors (DCEM),” reads the French government website.

Plenty of reports suggest that even though non-EU minors are travelling with parents who can prove residency in France, it won’t spare them from being grilled at the border and having their passport stamped. But carrying a valid DCEM would spare all that/

If a non-EU child cannot show a DCEM with their passport, customs officials could stamp their passport on departure and arrival in France or the Schengen area.

This could – in theory – lead to more issues and questions by border police the next time they try to leave or enter France, especially if the two trips are more than 90 days apart, which could see the child classed as an ‘overstayer’.

As non-EU citizens British minors and their parents have also been advised to get the document, as one British father resident in France can attest.

The father who lives in south-west France, said he was told a DCEM was obligatory when he travelled to the UK with his teenage daughter in October for a brief visit.
 
 
“The visit was arranged in a hurry, because we’d just learned my father is terminally ill,” he said.
 
“We knew about the document, but had assurances from the prefecture that we could travel without it. But customs officials at the border handed me a note, with details about the DCEM, as we flew out, having checked my daughter’s passport for an earlier entry stamp, and said we really needed to have it,” he said.
 
“They also checked for a stamp on our return a few days later. When I said we would get a DCEM as soon as possible, we were allowed to continue, but my daughter’s passport was again stamped. We now have one for her, so future travel shouldn’t be a problem.”

READ ALSO What happens if you overstay your 90-day limit in France?

Although a legal requirement border officials will, generally and gently, remind parents of the need for a DCEM.

How do I get a DCEM?

The child’s parent or legal guardian must apply for a DCEM in advance of any travel outside French borders. You can apply online HERE or at your departmental préfecture. 

Once received, this document lasts five years, or until the child in question reaches the age of 18, or until the parents’ right to reside in France ends before the end of either of the timescales.

You will need to supply a number of supporting documents, including:

  • Birth certificate of the applicant (parent or holder of parental authority);
  • Passport (or national identity card, consular identity card, etc.) of the applicant and the child;
  • Family record book or birth certificate showing the established filiation of the child;
  • Applicant’s valid residence permit (unless the applicant is European);
  • School or crèche certificate or any other document for young children that can prove habitual residence in France;
  • Proof of address in the name of the applicant if the minor resides with him, or in the name of the minor if he does not live with the applicant;
  • 2 photographs of the child;
  • Tax stamps in the amount of 50 € to be given at the time of delivery of the DCEM;
  • Form cerfa n°11203 completed, dated and signed by the applicant (the form can be completed online).

Plus, documents proving your parental or legal guardianship over the minor

  • Marriage certificate, or divorce documents for parents who were married at the time the child was born;
  • Birth certificate of the child mentioning the recognition of the minor before the age of one.

As always, any documents not in French will need to be translated.

