How to get tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics

How much will tickets cost?

While the full gamut of prices has not yet been fully confirmed, tickets will be available to see all sports from €24, and half of tickets will cost less than €50, according to president of the Paris Olympic Committee Tony Estanguet.

For the Paralympic Games, ticket prices will start at €15, and half of them will be available for less than €25.

Okay, where do I send my money?

Not so fast. The online ticket office isn’t open yet.

So, when do I send my money?

Patience. The first step is to register on the official ticketing website. But it doesn’t open until December 1st, 2022.

Then I can buy my tickets?

Not yet. That’s the day registration for the ticket lottery opens for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. If you really want tickets, it’s probably a good idea to register now for the early-bird Paris 2024 Club, which – organisers say – will improve your chances. Every little helps, right?

Then what happens?

After you’ve registered, there are three distinct ticketing periods for the Olympic Games. A similar sale schedule will follow for the Paralympic Games, but tickets will not go on sale until autumn 2023.

Go on…

Stage one runs from December 31st, 2022, to January 31, 2023. This period will focus on those who have signed up for package tickets – at a fixed price of €72 – giving access to three sessions of competitions.

Winners of the lottery for these packs will be informed on February 19th, 2023 (February 15th for Paris 2024 Club members – see? An advantage) and will have 48 hours to select the events they want to attend, subject – as always – to availability.

And stage two?

The second stage runs from March to April 2023 – exact dates are not yet available – when the lottery opens again, this time for tickets for individual events in all sports, and for the opening and closing ceremonies on the banks of the Seine.

Again, ticket lottery winners will have 48 hours to buy their tickets, subject to availability, once they have been informed that they have been selected.

One million tickets will be on sale at €24, and half of them will set buyers back less than €50.

President Emmanuel Macron has already said that the French government will buy 400,000 Olympic tickets, to “distribute to young people and schoolchildren, especially those under 16, to volunteers who contribute to the Games and to sport in France, to people with disabilities, to their caregivers, and to state and local government officials who help with the Games.”

What happens with any tickets left?

At the end of 2023 – again, no exact date is available yet – remaining Olympic tickets will go on sale on a first-come, first-served basis.

The 2024 Olympic Games run from 26th July to 11th August 2024, followed by the Paralympic Games from 28th August to 8th September.