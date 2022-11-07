Read news from:
Foreigners officially resident in France not covered by new EES passport rules, Commission confirms

The European Commission has clarified that foreigners living in France are not covered by EES - the far-reaching changes to passport control rules due to come into effect next year.

Published: 7 November 2022 14:40 CET
Big changes are coming for travel in and out of the EU. Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

The EU’s new entry and exit system (EES) is due to come into effect in May 2023, followed by the new ETIAS system in November, and between them they will have a major effect on travel in and out of the EU and Schengen zone.

EES means automated passport scans at EU external borders, which will increase security and tighten up controls of the 90-day rule – you can find a full explanation of how they work HERE.

But the system is aimed at tourists and those making short visits to France – not non-EU citizens who live in France or second-home owners with visas, and there had been questions around how those groups would use the new system.

Now the European Commission has confirmed that EES does not apply for non-EU citizens who are living in France, telling us: “Non-EU nationals holders of residence permits are not in the scope of the Entry/Exit System and ETIAS. More about exceptions can be found on the website.

“When crossing the borders, holders of EU residence permits should be able to present to the border authorities their valid travel documents and residence permits.”

What this means in practice is that foreigners living in France cannot use the new automated passport gates that will be introduced with EES in May 2023.

The reason for this is that the automated passport gates only give the option to show a passport – it is not possible to also show a carte de séjour residency permit or a visa.

The automated system also counts how long people have stayed in France or the EU, and whether they have exceeded their 90 day limit – since residents are naturally exempt from the 90-day rule, they need to avoid the 90-day ‘clock’ beginning when they enter the EU.

A Commission spokesman said: “EES is an automated IT system for registering non-EU nationals travelling for a short stay, each time they cross the external borders of European countries using the system (exemptions apply, see FAQ section).

“This concerns travellers who require a short-stay visa and those who do not need a visa. Refusals of entry are also recorded in the system. Non-EU citizens residing in the EU are not in the scope of the EES and will not be subject to pre-enrollment of data in the EES via self-service systems. The use of automation remains under the responsibility of the Member States and its availability in border crossing points is not mandatory.”

The French Interior Ministry confirmed to The Local that people who have either a French visa or a carte de séjour should not use the automated gates – instead they should go to a manned gate and present their passport and residency papers together, in order to avoid the entry stamp.

For more information on EES for foreigners living in France click HERE. If you are a second-home owner click HERE

French government call for ‘price shield’ on train tickets

Ticket prices on French trains will increase in 2023, but there will be a 'price shield' to keep the increases below inflation, according to the transport minister.

Published: 7 November 2022 09:14 CET
French government call for 'price shield' on train tickets

Transport minister Clément Beaune, interviewed on Sunday, said that ticket prices will rise in “early 2023”.

However he said he had asked the state-owned rail operator SNCF to work on a bouclier tarifaire (price shield) in order to keep the rises below inflation. Inflation in France is currently running at around seven percent.

Although details of the new fare structure are yet to be confirmed, Beaune told RTL that the price shield would mainly be applied to the high-speed TGV trains, with “those who need the train every day, those on low incomes and young people who use the budget OuiGo lines” protected from price rises.

Explained: How France is keeping its inflation rate (relatively) low

SNCF boss Jean-Pierre Farandou said that the railway company anticipates an increase in its electricity bill of at least €1.6 billion in 2023.

“If we were to pass on this increase directly to the cost of the ticket, we would have to increase TGV tickets by 10 percent,” said Farandou at a Senate hearing in September. But he added: “Rest assured, we will not pass on 100 percent of the costs to customers.”

How to save money travelling by train in France

The French government has already imposed a price shield on utility bills, with gas prices frozen at 2021 levels and electricity price rises capped at four percent. This will change from the beginning of 2023, when utility companies will be able to raise prices by up to 15 percent – a monthly increase of around €20 for the average household.

A fuel rebate of 30 cents a litre has also benefited motorists filling up their cars with petrol or diesel, but French consumers have seen prices rise for food and other everyday items.

