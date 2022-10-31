For members
TRAVEL NEWS
What foreigners in France need to know about 2023 passport control changes
You might have already heard about changes to travel rules from 2023 due to the EU's EES (Entry and Exit System) - if you're a foreigner and you live in France, here's what this will change for you.
Published: 31 October 2022 13:11 CET
The EU's new EES system will change border control procedures for non-EU citizens. Photo by Olivier CHASSIGNOLE / AFP
For members
ENERGY
Will France have Christmas light displays this year?
The message in France this winter is all about turning out the lights, as the country aims to cut its energy use by 10 percent to get through the winter without Russian gas - so what does this mean for traditional Christmas lights displays and light festivals?
Published: 28 October 2022 12:29 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments