Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TRAVEL NEWS

What foreigners in France need to know about 2023 passport control changes

You might have already heard about changes to travel rules from 2023 due to the EU's EES (Entry and Exit System) - if you're a foreigner and you live in France, here's what this will change for you.

Published: 31 October 2022 13:11 CET
What foreigners in France need to know about 2023 passport control changes
The EU's new EES system will change border control procedures for non-EU citizens. Photo by Olivier CHASSIGNOLE / AFP

The year 2023 will bring in two big changes to how the EU controls its borders – EES and ETIAS.

You can find a full explanation of what they are here, but EES is the one that will affect travel for foreigners who are resident in France.

Who?

We’re talking here about non-EU nationals who are either living in France or are here on an extended stay – people who have either a carte de séjour resident card or a long-stay visa.

For tourists, those making short trips to France such as family visits or second-home owners – click HERE.

If you have the passport of an EU country other than France, the EES does not affect you, and you can carry on travelling as normal. If you are a dual national, EES will only affect you if you are using your non-EU passport for travel. 

Where?

EES applies to the EU’s external borders, so if you are travelling between France and Belgium then nothing changes.

However if you are entering France from a non-EU or Schengen zone country (eg the UK, USA, or Australia) then extra checks will be in place.

What?

EES does not change any of the rules around residency or length of stay in France (or any other EU country), so the 90-day limit remains in place for non-residents, while the rules on visas and cartes de séjour remain exactly the same.

What EES is intended to do is tighten up border security, including the enforcement of the 90-day rule for tourists and visitors. It will do this by introducing a new computer system that enables passports to be automatically scanned at the border – checking both biometric details like fingerprints (for extra security) and entry and exit dates to calculate the 90-day limit for each traveller.

It does away with the process of border guards manually stamping passports on every entry and exit from the Schengen zone.

So what does this mean in practice for foreign residents of France?

Anyone with a residency card or long-stay visa is, naturally, not constrained by the 90-day rule – and in order to avoid having their passports stamped, they show both their passport and residency card/visa at the border.

We asked the Interior Ministry for guidance on this, and they told us: “EES only concerns non-EU nationals, without a long-stay or residence permit, who are paying a private or tourist visit for less than 90 days.

“Non-EU citizens holding a residence permit (titre de séjour) or a long-stay visa are not eligible for EES.

“These persons must present their residence permit or long-stay visa, as at present, when crossing the border. The control procedures do not change for these categories of travellers.”

Unfortunately, the new automated passport controls can only read passports, there is no option to also show a visa or residency card.

Residents of France, therefore, will have to avoid the automated gates and instead go to manned passport control booths, in order to be able to show their residency documents and avoid starting the 90-day ‘clock’.

When?

EES is set to come into effect in May 2023. It has been postponed several times before, mostly due to the pandemic, but the European Commission says it is current due to take effect in May.

What happens if I use the automated passport gate by mistake?

As we mentioned, EES does not change the rules around length of stay it only tightens up enforcement of them.

If you swipe your passport through an EES gate, this starts off the 90-day ‘clock’ ticking, so that the next time you exit the Schengen zone, your passport will likely show you as having over-stayed your 90-day limit.

This is basically the same as what happens at present if a border guard stamps your passport in error when you enter the country.

The over-riding principle is that a residency permit will always trump a passport stamp – so you are not in danger of losing your residency status or being deported if you end up with either a manual passport stamp or an EES clock. AS long as you can show a valid residency card or visa, that guarantees your right to stay in France.

However, what is likely to happen is that your passport will be flagged as over-staying when you leave the country, and you will have to find a border guard and explain the situation to them – depending on passenger volumes this could take some time so you’re looking at delays and lengthy explanations at the border.

In short, it will be a hassle rather than a disaster, but it could be time-consuming to explain and in the worst cases could see you missing your flight/train/ferry. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

ENERGY

Will France have Christmas light displays this year?

The message in France this winter is all about turning out the lights, as the country aims to cut its energy use by 10 percent to get through the winter without Russian gas - so what does this mean for traditional Christmas lights displays and light festivals?

Published: 28 October 2022 12:29 CEST
Will France have Christmas light displays this year?

The French government’s sobriété enérgetique (energy-saving) plan for winter has plenty to say about lights – people are advised to turn off the light in any room they’re not using, while local authorities will be switching off early the lighting on monuments such as the Eiffel Tower and even street lights in some areas.

Even the famously opulent palace of Versailles – which gives rise to the phrase C’est pas Versailles ici (meaning, turn the lights off, we’re not millionaires) – will turn down its lighting this winter.

READ ALSO All the ways that France’s ‘energy saving’ plan could impact your life

So what does this mean for the popular Christmas light displays that most French towns put on in late November and December? Or Lyon’s famous Festival of Lights? 

Paris 

Perhaps the best-known Christmas lights display is on the Champs-Elysée – 4km of lights with 20,000 bulbs.

This week, organisers confirmed that the traditional display will go ahead, but with two important modifications; the lights will be switched off at 11.45pm each night – two hours and 15 minutes earlier than previous years – and the display will be up for six weeks instead of the usual seven.

The head of Blachère Illuminations, which creates the Champs-Elysée display – says that thanks to LED lightbulbs, the display actually uses surprisingly little electricity, costing €50-€60 a day in power bills. 

The display will be switched on on Sunday, November 20th by actor Tahar Rahim.

Reduced displays

In most big cities, local authorities have adopted similar plans- festive lights displays will happen, but in a pared-down form.

For a large city, Christmas lights represent only around 0.2 percent of their annual electricity usage – but while savings may be minimal, many mayors have spoken of wanting to set an example through small gestures.

Strasbourg – the town that bills itself ‘France’s capital of Christmas’ is going ahead with its display, but with 10-20 percent fewer bulbs than usual. The display will also end on January 8th – one week earlier than normal – and lights will be turned off at 11pm instead of midnight.

Bordeaux – the deputy mayor of Bordeaux said: “We plan to keep the same illuminations as last year but reduce the lighting time.” In practice this means beginning on December 9th, two weeks later than usual, and turning the lights off between 1am and 7am.

Toulouse – the light display will be two weeks shorter than usual – turning on one week later in December and off one week earlier in January.

Caen – the Normandy town will also be turning off lights early, at 11pm instead of midnight.

Cancellations

But some towns have announced that they will cancel the displays altogether. Municipalities that have announced a total cancellation include Morbihan and Quimper in Brittany, Béthune in Pas-de-Calais and Boussy-Saint-Antoine in Essonne. 

One of the displays at the 2018 festival of light in Lyon. Photo by JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK / AFP

Lyon festival

But undoubtedly the most beautiful light display in France is in Lyon, when the whole town is given over the the Fête des Lumières (festival of lights) in early December.

This year’s festival – running from Thursday, December 8th to Sunday, December 11th, will go ahead, local authorities have confirmed, with around 30 sites illuminated in astonishing displays of light and colour, often accompanied by music.

City authorities, confirming that the festival will go ahead, said that the 30 displays over five nights represent “a drop in the ocean” of the town’s annual energy use, while the festival brings in thousands of visitors.

Deputy mayor Sylvain Godinot, said: “The impact of the Festival of Lights on the city of Lyon’s energy consumption is absolutely marginal, which is what allows us to maintain it.

“These are installations that have evolved a lot technologically with lighting designed with a lot of LEDs that ultimately consume very little energy.”

The city’s usual Christmas lights will also go ahead, but will be switched on one week later and switched off one week earlier.

SHOW COMMENTS