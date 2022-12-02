For members
Calendar: School and public holidays in France for 2023
As the new year approaches, many in France may already be forward to holidays and family trips in 2023. Here are the days off you can begin planning for.
Published: 2 December 2022 12:57 CET
Students play at a schoolyard in Lille, in September 2022. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP)
Why 2023 (especially May) is a great year for holidays in France
Did you know that there are good years and bad years for holidays in France? Well 2023 is a good year, very good in fact . . .
Published: 2 December 2022 15:17 CET
