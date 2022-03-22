For members
VISAS
Worker, retiree, second-home owner: What type of French visa do you need?
If you're not a citizen of an EU country and you want to stay in France for more than 90 days you will almost certainly need a visa - but knowing which type to get can be complicated.
Published: 22 March 2022 16:00 CET
Make sure you have the right paperwork at the French border. Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP
RENTING
French local authorities crack down on holiday rentals
A rule coming into effect in June will force landlords in popular French holiday destinations to rent out one property on the local market for every holiday rental that they own, in an attempt to tackle the housing shortage in key areas.
Published: 22 March 2022 09:23 CET
