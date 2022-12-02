For members
TRAVEL NEWS
What to expect if you’re travelling to France in December
From Covid rules to strikes, snow to festivals here's what you can expect if you are travelling to France in December or January.
Published: 2 December 2022 11:38 CET
Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP
DRIVING
Péage: Toll rates for motorists in France to increase in 2023
France's Ministry of Transport has announced that toll-fees will increase in 2023. Here is what motorists in France can expect.
Published: 2 December 2022 13:13 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments