LATEST: French rail workers to strike over Christmas and New Year

After weeks of negotiation between SNCF bosses and unions, a strike notice for Friday, December 23rd to Monday, December 26th remains in place, along with a second notice for December 30th to January 2nd.
However, the announcement from the union Sud-Rail on Monday did not include a “call to stop work” – which means that disruption is likely to be more limited.
French media reported that unions were divided on the best action to take, so issued the strike notice without a call to stop work, leaving the decision of whether to work or not up to local groups.
It is expected that this will mean significantly less disruption than during the last strike of conductors and ticket collectors, when only around 40 percent of TGVs ran. The local TER services and city and suburban transport are not affected.
The strike notice does not affect drivers, only conductors and ticket collectors.
Workers now have until Wednesday evening to inform managers whether they intend to strike, and the revised strike timetable for the Christmas weekend will be published on Thursday.
Cabin crew at Easyjet have called off strike action over the holiday period while Air France says it does not expect significant disruption.
Anyone with a trip planned to the UK should check with their operator before travelling as British strikes are set to cause significant disruption over the festive period.
How strikes will affect travel between France and the UK this Christmas
Member comments