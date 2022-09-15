For members
ENERGY
Revealed: The worst-case scenario for blackouts this winter in France
The head of France's national electricity operator, RTE, has explained what consumers can expect this winter in France, and lays out the worst-case scenario for households and businesses.
Published: 15 September 2022 13:27 CEST
A French electricity transmission system operator RTE (Reseau de Transport d'Electricity) employee works on the renovation of very high voltage lines around Areches-Beaufort, on September 6, 2022. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP)
MONEY
EXPLAINED: What your French energy bills will look like in 2023
France's freeze on gas prices comes to an end at the end of 2022, while the four percent cap on electricity price rises also expires - however the government has now announced the price caps for 2023. Here's what that will mean for your monthly energy bills.
Published: 15 September 2022 13:18 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments