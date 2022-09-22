For members
ENERGY
‘Ecowatt’: How you should use France’s new energy forecasting website?
The French government has encouraged people to use the website 'Ecowatt' to keep track of energy use this winter, in an attempt to stave off shortages and possible power cuts. But how does it work and how can I sign-u?
Published: 22 September 2022 09:56 CEST
A worker of French power grid operator Enedis repairs electricity lines in Plozevet, Brittany. (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP)
ENERGY
How European countries are spending billions on easing energy crisis
European governments are announcing emergency measures on a near-weekly basis to protect households and businesses from the energy crisis stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine.
Published: 22 September 2022 08:50 CEST
