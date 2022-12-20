Read news from:
Self-tests and masks: France’s official Covid advice for Christmas

The last two Christmases in France have been accompanied by restrictions on travel, entertainment and even the number of people around the dinner table. This year there are no Covid restrictions in place - but the government does have some advice.

Published: 20 December 2022 12:46 CET
Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP
Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP

Covid cases have again been on the rise in France, but there is no repeat of the ‘rule of six’ for Christmas dinners, while there are no travel restrictions or rules on vaccination.

However, Covars (the advisory body that has replaced the Scientific Council) has issued some advice on staying safe and well over the festive period – particularly for those who will be visiting high-risk people such as elderly family members.

Covars published its advice on Tuesday because of “a resumption of active circulation of Covid-19, the crossing of the epidemic threshold of influenza and an intense and early epidemic of bronchitis – as well as in anticipation of the upcoming holiday season, a source of significant inter-generational mixing”.

Mask wearing – Covars strongly recommends wearing a mask in crowded enclosed spaces, especially public transport, stating that “the generalised wearing of masks in enclosed spaces would slow the three epidemics in progress”.

The government earlier in the winter decided against making masks compulsory again on public transport, but the official advice remains to wear a mask, especially at rush hour or on crowded services.

Free masks – Covars has called for free masks to be distributed, in order to encourage mask wearing, saying: “In this period when the mask is really necessary (…) we asked the health minister to extend this free access to the whole population, the ministry is thinking about it.”

Vaccination – the committee strongly recommends Covid and flu vaccination, including second boosters which are now open to all age groups, and calls on the government to launch a new communications campaign encouraging people to get vaccinated or get a booster shot. Covars also suggested reopening vaccine centres which have now largely closed down – vaccines are now administered in pharmacies or health centres. 

Self-tests – if you’re planning on travelling to see friends or family – especially if you intend to see anyone in a high-risk group such as the elderly, the chronically ill or pregnant women – it is advised to take a Covid test before travelling. Pharmacy testing is still widely available, but people can also use self-test kits at home for convenience.

“In order to protect the most vulnerable during the holiday season, Covars also suggests reinforced communication on self-tests. These tests should be used as close as possible to the family event,” reads the advice.

Family gatherings – Covars did not suggest putting any kind of size limit on family gatherings, and there is no warning against travel over the holiday season. 

The above is advice only, and there are currently no Covid-related restrictions in place either in France or at the border. The mask remains compulsory in certain healthcare settings, but otherwise is merely advised. 

HEALTH

EXPLAINED: Who can get a second Covid booster in France?

France has now opened up second booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine - here's how it works.

Published: 12 December 2022 09:36 CET
EXPLAINED: Who can get a second Covid booster in France?

What has changed?

Health minister François Braun announced on Friday that everyone in France can now get a second booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine – previously it had been restricted to over 60s, those with medical conditions, carers and healthcare workers.

Braun did not announce this as a change in policy, he merely said he was ‘clarifying’ that everyone can now get a second booster, but the effect is that there is no longer any need to prove eligibility to get the shot.

Boosters can be done three months after an infection with Covid-19, or three months after the last injection for people over 80 years, residents of Ehpad and immunocompromised people. For the others, it should be done six months after the last dose received.

First doses of the vaccine and first boosters are also open to anyone who has not already had them.

When does it change?

The policy was announced as coming into effect immediately. Some booking sites, such as the medical app Doctolib, still list eligibility categories for a second booster, but this is expected to change soon and the minister was clear that it is now open to everyone.

How do you get it?

The big vaccine centres that administered many of the first doses of the Covid vaccine are all now closed, so it’s generally a choice between your GP, a local medical centre or a pharmacy to get the booster shot.

Most pharmacies require pre-booking for vaccines, although some offer it on a walk-in basis. The medical app Doctolib is a good place to start finding a vaccine site near you.

You can also get a flu vaccine at the same appointment

Is it recommended for everyone?

The government initially focused the second booster shot campaign on high-risk groups – including the elderly and those with medical conditions.

However, Braun now says that he recommends everyone to get a second booster shot, particularly those who are planning to spend the Christmas holidays with people in high risk groups such as elderly relatives.

During a press conference on Friday evening, Braun encouraged all people in France who have not yet had their second booster shot to do so before the start of the holidays in an effort to “be in solidarity with vulnerable groups.”

He also recommended that people wear masks in crowded, indoor areas, such as public transportation, ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays to decrease the spread of Covid-19 and influenza.

As of early December, 20 percent of over 80s, and 40 percent of those aged between 60 and 80 had received a second booster dose. But both figures were, according to Braun, “insufficient”, who added that relatives of vulnerable people should ensure they were vaccinated to protect their loved ones.

