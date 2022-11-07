For members
CHRISTMAS
11 of the best winter festivals in France
From Christmas markets to festivals of light and special wine days, here are some dates for your diary for winter 2022 in France.
Published: 7 November 2022 18:03 CET
Visitors walk in the streets of the Christmas market in Colmar (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)
TRAVEL NEWS
Foreigners officially resident in France not covered by new EES passport rules, Commission confirms
The European Commission has clarified that foreigners living in France are not covered by EES - the far-reaching changes to passport control rules due to come into effect next year.
Published: 7 November 2022 14:40 CET
