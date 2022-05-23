For members
Paxlovid, tests and isolation: Covid care for tourists in France
With travel opening up, many people are planning trips to France over the next few months, but the Covid pandemic has not gone away. Here are your questions answered on testing, isolation and medical treatment if you do fall sick while on holiday.
Published: 23 May 2022 12:52 CEST
Here's how tourists can access healthcare in France. Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP
French government clarifies post-Brexit rules on pets for second-home owners
Brexit hasn't just brought about changes in passport rules for humans, pets are also affected and now the French government has laid out the rules for pet passports for British second-home owners.
Published: 23 May 2022 10:37 CEST
