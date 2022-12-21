What to expect from road traffic in France over the Christmas holidays

As people across France prepare to hit the roads ahead of the Christmas holidays, the French traffic watchdog Bison futé has released its predictions for the days leading up to the holiday and directly after.

From December 22nd to 26th, the traffic will mostly be “green” – meaning at usual levels, with congestion on Thursday, Friday, and Monday, mostly situated in the Paris region.

Weather throughout France is expected to be more mild than in previous weeks, and overall temperatures are expected to be slightly above seasonal norms, with predictions of 13C in Brittany, 12C in eastern France and a peak of 19C in Perpignan in the south west.

For those travelling by rail, there will be a strike running from Friday, December 23rd to Monday, December 26th. Overall, around two thirds of services will run as usual, and the industrial action will mainly affect TGV routes. Local TER services, as well as city and suburban rail transport, will not be affected.

However, this could stand to increase traffic on French roads, as would-be train-travellers look to alternative travel options.

Here is what you can expect for circulation each day over the Christmas holiday weekend on French roads:

On Thursday, circulation both leaving and coming into the Paris region has been classified at the “orange” (difficult traffic conditions) warning level. However, throughout the rest of the country traffic in both directions will remain at normal levels.

Bison futé recommends that those departing Île de France and other major cities leave or cross through the area before 12pm, with the same advice applied to returns for the Paris region.

A screenshot of traffic predictions from bison futé for Thursday.

On Friday, the Paris region has been marked with a red warning (very difficult traffic conditions), as Bison Futé anticipates significant congestion for departures. For those returning to Île-de-France, as well as those in the rest of the country, traffic conditions will be green (normal).

Bison futé recommends motorists leave or cross through the Paris region before 10am on Friday to avoid slowdowns and that they avoid the A10 freeway, specifically via the Saint-Arnoult tollbooth between 10 am and 3pm.

Screenshot of Bison Futé predictions for Friday

On Saturday – Christmas Eve – traffic will remain normal. Bison futé has not placed any parts of France under “orange” or “red” alerts for slowdowns.

The same will go for Christmas Day on Sunday, where traffic will remain at normal levels throughout the country.

Slowdowns are expected again on Monday, as people begin returning home from their holidays. While the majority of the country is expected to continue having normal traffic conditions, the Paris region has been placed under “orange” alert for slowdowns – both for departures and returns.

Tips for Monday December 26

The traffic watchdog recommends that those departing from the Paris region do so prior to 10am on Monday, and that those returning to the region do so prior to 2pm to avoid the most severe slowdowns.