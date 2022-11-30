Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRANSPORT

Eurostar faces severe disruption at Christmas as staff vote to strike

High-speed train operator Eurostar will face security staff walkouts that will "severely" disrupt busy Christmas services, their trade union said on Wednesday.

Published: 30 November 2022 14:43 CET
Eurostar faces severe disruption at Christmas as staff vote to strike
Passengers board a Eurostar train at St Pancras International station in London on December 17, 2021 (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)

Eurostar, which links London with Paris and Brussels, is the latest firm hit by strikes as salaries fail to keep pace with rocketing inflation in a cost-of-living crisis.

The RMT rail union said in a statement that members working as Eurostar security voted overwhelmingly to strike on December 16th, 18th, 22nd and 23rd.

“The strike action will severely affect Eurostar services and travel plans for people over the December period,” it added.

More than 100 staff had voted “emphatically” to reject a pay offer that was below inflation.

The RMT added that the security workers are employed by facilities contractor Mitie.

“Security staff are essential to the running of Eurostar and it is disgraceful they are not being paid a decent wage,” said RMT general secretary Mick Lynch.

“I urge Mitie and Eurostar to come to a negotiated settlement with RMT as soon as possible.”

Britain faces a grim winter of discontent this year as strikes multiply across public and private sectors as pay is eroded by surging consumer prices.

Ambulance workers on Wednesday joined nurses in voting to go on strike ahead of Christmas.

Numerous other staff, from lawyers to airport ground personnel, have also held strikes this year as Britain contends with its worst cost-of-living crisis in generations.

UK inflation accelerated in October to a 41-year peak at 11.1 percent on runaway energy and food bills.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

BREAKING

BREAKING: French rail unions call weekend strike, with 60% of TGVs cancelled

French rail operator SNCF has announced that around 60 percent of TGV trains will be cancelled this weekend after conductors and ticket inspectors voted for strike action.

Published: 30 November 2022 12:30 CET
BREAKING: French rail unions call weekend strike, with 60% of TGVs cancelled

Unions have called a strike running from Friday, December 2nd to Sunday, December 4th, which is expected to cause major disruption on the national train network.

Overall it is predicted that just four in 10 of the normal services will be running on the high-speed TGV and Intercité lines, although local TER services will not be affected.

Normal traffic is set to resume on Monday, although it is expected that there will be significant knock-on disruption.

SNCF predicts that it will be running;

TGV Nord – half of normal services
TGV Est – 1 train in 3
TGV Atlantique – 1 train in 4
TGV Sud-Est – 1 train in 3
OUIGO – 1 train in 4

Anyone who has pre-booked tickets will get a message via SMS or the SNCF Connect app if their train is affected. The strike will not affect public transport in cities, or suburban trains such as the link between Paris and its airports. 

The TGV Lyria service, which runs between France and Switzerland, is likely to see some services cancelled. 

More to follow

SHOW COMMENTS