SECOND HOMES
New French property tax declaration – your questions answered
This year the French tax office has announced that property-owners have to complete an extra tax declaration - from the rules for non-residents to second-home owners, we answer your questions on this.
Published: 26 January 2023 15:53 CET
Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP
VISAS
‘Be ready to wait’: Your tips for getting a French visa post-Brexit
Now that Britain is out of the EU, just how much harder is the process of moving to France from the UK after Brexit? British readers share their experiences of applying for visas as 'third country nationals’.
Published: 26 January 2023 08:01 CET
