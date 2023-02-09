For members
EXPLAINED: How to get a ‘numéro fiscal’ and create a French tax account
Whether you're declaring your taxes for the first time or you are a property owner and need to complete the new property tax declaration, here's how to go about setting up your French tax account.
Published: 9 February 2023 11:37 CET
Screenshot of Impots.Gouv.Fr page Credit: The Local
What’s the penalty for failing to file France’s new property tax declaration?
French tax authorities recently issued a new required property tax declaration, here is what you need to know about the potential penalty for failing to file it.
Published: 7 February 2023 09:28 CET
