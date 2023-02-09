Read news from:
EXPLAINED: How to get a ‘numéro fiscal’ and create a French tax account

Whether you're declaring your taxes for the first time or you are a property owner and need to complete the new property tax declaration, here's how to go about setting up your French tax account.

Published: 9 February 2023 11:37 CET
The French tax website Impots.Gouv.Fr is where you file your annual tax declaration and – in a new requirement – where property owners must make their ‘declaration of occupation’.

If you’re a new arrival in France you will need to create an account in order to file your compulsory annual declaration, while if you own French property – including second-home owners – you will need an online account in order to complete the déclaration d’occupation, which is a new requirement this year.

New French property tax declaration – your questions answered

Whichever group you fall into, you will need to set up an online account for yourself – here’s how to go about this. 

Do you have a tax number?

If you have already filed taxes in France, your tax number (numéro fiscal) is likely already included on the paper copy of your bill. It is a 13-digit number that appears at the top of the first page of your last tax return.

If you already pay property taxes such as the taxe d’habitation or taxe foncière in France, it may also be included on your tax bill.

If you don’t have a numéro fiscal, then you will need to request one. If you already have the number, then you can skip straight to Step 6 and set up your online account. 

Step 1

Screenshot by The Local of Impots.Gouv.Fr

Go to Impots.Gouv.Fr website, click “Votre espace particulier” in the upper right hand corner.

This will take you to the page shown above. If you have your numéro fiscal, you would be able to simply log in using it, as shown on the left hand side of the screen. If you do not have a numéro fiscal, you will click “Vous n’avez pas encore de numéro fiscal?” (Don’t have a tax number yet?) on the right of the page.

Step 2

Screenshot by The Local of Impots.Gouv.Fr

You should be taken to the screen above. It offers an explanation for how to create login details to access the personal space. First, it says that you will need to identify yourself based on your marital status, postal address, and with an identity document.

Do you live in France?

If you are a full-time resident in France, continue on the screen shown above. For residents filling out their income declaration for the first time – you will have to send your first tax return on paper. However, you can request your numéro fiscale online, create an online account and then download the income tax declaration from the website.

If, however, France is not your main home – for example you own a second-home in France but live elsewhere – you need a separate form.

In the yellow box you will see the line ‘Attention – Si vous êtes non-résident, vous devez communiquer ces informations au moyen d’un formulaire dédié – Plus d’informations

Click the link for “Plus d’informations” and it will take you to the section for non-residents. 

Step 3

Screenshot by The Local of Impots.Gouv.Fr

If you are a non-resident who needs a numéro fiscal – for example, a second-home owner, then scroll down to where it says ‘Si vous ne desposez pas de ces informations’ and then click on ‘formulaire‘ in blue. This will take you to the form shown below.

Screenshot by The Local of Impots.Gouv.Fr

You will then need to fill out your name plus your date, country and place of birth, and your email address and phone number and click ‘continuer‘.

What’s in a name? Understanding how to fill out French forms

Step 4

Once you have pressed continue, the next screen will show all of your information compiled into the correct format – you copy that off the screen and then paste it into an email. 

The next step is to attach proof of ID to the email – this can be a photo or scan of a valid national ID card or passport. If you’re using an ID card, make sure you attack pictures or scans of both sides of the card. 

Finally, address your email to this address – [email protected] – and press send.

Once sent, you should receive an automated confirmation email – if you don’t get this within 48 hours, check your spam or junk folder. 

Step 5

Wait. You won’t get the number immediately – it usually takes a few weeks (between eight and 12 weeks is not unusual) and when it does arrive it will be via email.  

Step 6 

Congratulations, you have your numéro fiscale, the next step is to set up your online account on the Impots site.

Head to impots.gouv.fr and click Votre espace particulier in the top right of the screen

This brings you to the above site, and you can enter your numéro fiscal in the box on the left.

If you are setting up your account for the first time, you will need to fill in some personal details and create a password.

Once the account is set up, you can log in at any time using these details, or use France Connect for easier access.

Property tax declaration

If you need to complete the property tax declaration then we have some good news – you’ve already done the hard part by creating the account, the declaration itself is relatively straightforward. Here’s how to complete it.

If you need help, you can call the tax hotline on  0 809 401 401, visit your local tax office (search Centre des finances publiques plus the name of your commune to find your local office) or select the ‘Contact et RDV’ section on the tax website.

What’s the penalty for failing to file France’s new property tax declaration?

French tax authorities recently issued a new required property tax declaration, here is what you need to know about the potential penalty for failing to file it.

Published: 7 February 2023 09:28 CET
What's the penalty for failing to file France's new property tax declaration?

French tax authorities have threatened to issue fines of up to €150 for those property owners fail to fill submit the new compulsory tax return.

Property owners in France have until June 30th, 2023 to file the new return, which specifies whether the property in question is a primary or secondary residence.

How much is the fine?

It is set to a fixed amount of €150 per property according to the French Public Service website.

Under what circumstances could I be fined?

You can be fined if you fail to submit the declaration prior to June 30th. You can also be fined if the declaration is found to be erroneous, incomplete, or missing information.

When could the fine be issued?

The fine would only be issued after June 30th – the final date to file the tax declaration – if tax authorities do not receive the form by the deadline.

How can I fill out my declaration?

If you live in France and already make your annual tax declaration online then this process should be fairly easy – head to impots.gouv.fr, log in and then click on Biens immobiliers (“Real Estate”) in the menu bar along the top of the website.

You will then be directed to the “Manage my real estate” service of the site which will then list the property or properties in your name, and you can fill out the déclaration d’occupation for each, stating whether it is your main residence or a second home.

The Local has put together a guide to the new tax declaration and how to fill it out here.

READ MORE: France brings in new tax declaration for property-owners

If you have any questions or difficulties in completing the declaration, you can contact the help phone number at 0 809 401 401 – keep in mind that the operator may only speak French, so if you are worried about your language level you may want to ask for assistance from a proficient French speaker.

You can also reach out to the tax authorities using the secure messaging system on the Impôts.Gouv.fr website. The page “J’ai une question sur le service Biens immobiliers” (“I have a question about the Real Estate department”) will allow you to send messages and ask questions, albeit in French.

You can also find the location of your local tax office here

The new tax declaration applies to anyone who owns property in France – whether it is their main residence or a second home – including those who live in another country. If you do not own property and only rent your home, then this does not concern you.

Keep in mind that the tax return is not an extra tax, it’s simply an extra piece of paperwork that has to be filled in, known as a Déclaration d’occupation, and this declaration is concerned with whether the property is your main residence or a second home.

The document will be required this year because of recent changes to the property tax system. There are two types of property tax in France; taxe foncière which is paid by the property owner and taxe d’habitation which is paid by the property occupier. If you own your home home, traditionally you paid both.

READ MORE: UPDATE: New French property tax declaration – your questions answered

However, taxe d’habitation is in the process of being scrapped for most people, and now only high-earners and second-home owners pay it. The problem is that the tax office don’t have a record of whether a property is used as a main home or a second home and therefore don’t know who to send bills to – hence the new declaration.

SHOW COMMENTS