Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

FRENCH BUREAUCRACY

AR24: How to prove your identity online in France

For some French admin processes you may need to have your ID verified - and this can now be done online using the La Poste AR24 service - here's how it works.

Published: 15 February 2023 16:11 CET
AR24: How to prove your identity online in France
The French post office offers an ID checking service, which can also be accessed online. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

For certain French admin services you can prove your identity by uploading a copy of an official document such as a passport or residency card, but other services may ask you to ‘verify’ your identity document.

This can be done by going into an official agency so that the official can take a look at you and verify that you’re the same person as the photo in your ID document, but a more practical option for many is doing it online, via La Poste’s AR24 service.

What is AR24?

It might sound like a type of gun, but this is a weapon of a different kind – a virtual lettre recommandée (registered letter), which a vital tool in your arsenal when it comes to dealing with French bureaucracy.

READ ALSO Lettre recommandée: When you need one and how to send it

The service is run by La Poste and it mainly concerns sending electronic ‘registered letters’ – basically email but a more official version which is accepted by French admin services.

However it also offers an online version of the post office employee checking to see that you are the same person as your ID.

What will you need?

In order to use this service, you will need a few things – downloaded photos of the ID that you are using to verify your identity (remember you will need a photo of the front and back of ID cards or titres de séjour), an email address and a computer with a functioning webcam.

You’ll also need to be using a service which will accept this type of check – usually an official French government administrative process. If the AR24 is accepted, you will be given a click-through option when you get to the stage of verifying your ID.

What next?

The process is in three steps, first you upload photos of the ID that you are using (usually either a passport, French ID card or residency card such as a titre de séjour). These are then checked – make sure the photos you are using are clear, in focus and don’t have any part of the card or document obscured.

If your photos are good enough, the site will accept them and you move on to the next step.

Which is?

You will then be invited to connect to a virtual meeting, and you may need to give permission for the site to access the webcam and microphone on your computer.

On the screen appears an oval shape, and you must position yourself so that your face is inside the oval (like getting a passport photo taken) – as with passport photos it’s a good idea to make sure your face looks as it does on the ID photo, eg no glasses or hats, hair back off your face.

Once you’re in position three digits flash up on the screen, which you must say out loud.

Hopefully this is obvious, but you need to say them in French – so if you see 8-7-4 you say huit, sept, quatre.

The next instruction will be to hold up to the camera the ID you are using, and this needs to be positioned in front of your face, in the square on the screen.

Once you have given the camera a good look at your ID, you then click ‘suivez‘ to finish.

The site then asks ‘do you want to send this video?’ and you click yes. 

And then?

You then receive an automated email telling you that your verification request is being considered, and then another email once it is confirmed.

You need to allow 24 hours for the confirmation, but for most people the email arrives within a couple of hours – make sure you also check the spam or junk folder of your email for the automated responses.

Tips

When you’re filling in the forms, make sure the details you give matches exactly to what it says on the ID you will use to prove your identity – so for example use middle names if they are on the ID and write your place of birth exactly as it is spelled on the ID. If anything doesn’t match between the details you have given and the ID you are using, your application will likely be rejected.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENVIRONMENT

What is a ’15-minute city’ and how is it working in Paris?

Paris was one of the early-adopters of the concept of a '15-minute city' which has been strongly championed by city mayor Anne Hidalgo - but what exactly are they and how is the idea working out in the French capital?

Published: 15 February 2023 11:38 CET
What is a '15-minute city' and how is it working in Paris?

What is it?

First things first, 15-minute cities are nothing new. Hidalgo and her campaign team didn’t come up with the idea, although they did talk about them a lot during her successful re-election campaign in 2022. 

The idea is simple – that anyone living in an undeniably urban environment, like Paris, should have all their daily needs – shopping, education, health, leisure, even work – within an easily reachable 15-minute walk or cycle ride.

That would mean that each neighbourhood would have amenities like a food shops, a health centre or GP surgery, sports facilities, schools and nurseries and an option to socialise like a bar, café or restaurant. 

“Unnecessary transport times have accelerated our lives, shortened our days to the detriment of family, leisure and the environment,” said Carlos Moreno, the Colombian city planner who came up with the concept in 2015.

Effectively the idea is of a return to life before cars became ubiquitous, when people genuinely lived locally.

Why are they in the news again?

Remarkably, the idea that people could easily walk to the shops, school, doctors, fitness classes or a green outdoor space is being held up by some as ‘A Bad Thing’. Certain politicians in America, Canada and the UK have tagged the concept as ‘socialist’ – akin to a four-letter word in some places.

There’s even an argument that areas where people can walk and congregate and live their lives is, somehow, isolationist; and that 15-minute cities open up the possibility of more surveillance in our daily lives – to, in extreme suggestions on social media, the level of inescapable Minority Report-style personalised advertising as you walk down the street. 

Advocates, however, argue that cities should be developed for people rather than cars and that the whole idea is to make life easier and healthier for everyone.

Either way, Paris is going ahead with the concept. It has been doing so since 2020.

So what does it actually mean in practice?

A buzz phrase is one thing, concrete change is quite another and changes take time in a city the size of Paris.

The French capital had something of a head start in that most neighbourhoods do already have a decent range of shops – especially food shops – in addition to regular markets, cafés, schools. In fact a study from 2020 showed that 94 percent of Parisians live within a five-minute walk of that staple of French daily life – the boulangerie.

However the city does have a notable shortage of green space, healthcare is an issue in many areas and the ‘work’ part of the 15-minute city is another challenge, as many people have a longer commute to their job.

The options for change are twofold; either create more amenities at a local level or improve walking and cycle routes so that facilities further away become accessible in 15 minutes.

The most obvious and visible change relating to the 15-minute city is the increasing number of cycle lanes crossing the capital.

READ ALSO Revealed: The fastest way to get across Paris

The transformation of the Champs-Elysées into a greener and more human-friendly utopia in time for the 2024 Olympic Games is also part of the plan.

Another is the Caserne des Minimes, which have been transformed – at a cost of some €12.3 million – into 70 apartments, alongside offices, a daycare facility, workshops, a cafe and a clinic, while the old car park is now a public green space.

City planners also take careful notice of any change-of-use applications, so that if for example a butcher’s shop closes down, applications to replace it would prioritise a butcher, or at least another food shop.  

Not all aspects of the 15-minute city plan are as ambitious – or as obvious. 

New community facilities have also been created, and schools – with newly planted trees and other amenities – have started reopening outside school hours as green ‘oasis yards’. This reuse of existing facilities in different ways is a key aspect of the scheme.

Les Parisculteurs, meanwhile champions local food production in Paris and has prompted advocates to get creative with urban farms appearing in once unlikely locations. The ‘Made in Paris’ label is a key part of the scheme.

Is it working?

It’s only been policy for two years, and it’s hardly a short-term project. People may not necessarily realise that the new park around the corner, or the alternative weekend uses for otherwise empty school buildings are part of a wider plan.

They may complain about grand-scale works jamming up the streets – especially the many projects scrambling in time to finish for the Paris 2024 Olympics – or the cycle paths that make car journeys even more difficult than they ever were in the capital. 

But they’re more likely to notice the difference later, when the dust has settled. Who, in the capital, really mourns the end of de facto motorways along the banks of the Seine these days?

READ ALSO OPINION: The real ‘trashing’ of Paris is not cycle lanes and benches, but gentrification

The expanded network of cycle lanes that are a key part of the project are certainly well used, with more and more people taking up cycling and an expanding area of car-free streets.

There are signs that businesses appreciate the changes too – Paris has reported a sharp rise in the number of boulangeries in recent years.

But transforming a city into a series of smaller communities takes time and resources. It will be a while before people really notice any benefits. And then, chances are, they won’t necessarily recognise that they’re part of a 15-minute city scheme.

SHOW COMMENTS