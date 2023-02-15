For members
FRENCH BUREAUCRACY
AR24: How to prove your identity online in France
For some French admin processes you may need to have your ID verified - and this can now be done online using the La Poste AR24 service - here's how it works.
Published: 15 February 2023 16:11 CET
The French post office offers an ID checking service, which can also be accessed online. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP
ENVIRONMENT
What is a ’15-minute city’ and how is it working in Paris?
Paris was one of the early-adopters of the concept of a '15-minute city' which has been strongly championed by city mayor Anne Hidalgo - but what exactly are they and how is the idea working out in the French capital?
Published: 15 February 2023 11:38 CET
