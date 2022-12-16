Read news from:
FRENCH BUREAUCRACY

Lettre recommandée: Why you need them and how to send them in France

If you live in France, you will at some point have to send this type of letter - here's when you might need one and a handy tip for making it easier to write and send.

Published: 16 December 2022 11:04 CET
A woman puts an envelope into a mailbox in France. (Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP)

While France is gradually becoming more tech-friendly, there are still many procedures that require good, old-fashioned, non-electronic mail.

One such example is the lettre recommandée – or registered (or tracked) mail in English – and it is a very important part of administrative life in France.

Whether you are moving house, cancelling a subscription, or quitting a job, you will likely have to send one of these letters at some point. Essentially, a lettre recommandée is a registered letter that gives legal proof that a correspondence has been sent. 

There are two types of lettres recommandées in France: with or without acknowledgement of receipt.

Registered mail with acknowledgement of receipt (avec accusé de réception) gives the sender proof that the recipient has received the letter – as they must sign for it. This proof of acknowledgement of receipt is then mailed to the original sender, and it is typically yellow in colour. This option is a little bit more expensive.

Registered mail without acknowledgement of receipt (sans accusé de réception) is usually blue in colour, and it gives the same guarantee that a letter has been sent as one “with reception” but it does not give the sender an “acknowledgement of receipt” in turn. The recipient will still have to sign for it, however.

When would I need to send a lettre recommandée?

The most common situation you would need to send registered mail in France would be when cancelling a subscription or account. Many French companies, from phone providers to television and streaming packages, will ask that customers send registered mail to cancel (résilier) a subscription.

Another time you would likely need to send a lettre recommandée would be when moving house, as the tenant must give the landlord a certain amount notice before moving out. This is most often done by lettre recommandée (avec accusé de réception). Likewise if you are a landlord and you wish to sell the property, you need to inform your tenants by lettre recommandée.

If you’re involved in an official process such as contesting a tax notice or requesting a government issued document like a marriage or death certificate you may do so via lettre recommandée. While in many scenarios, there are other options available, such as email or phone calls, sending registered mail can be a way to push administrative bodies to prioritise the issue at hand, as the lettre recommandée carries legal recognition.

If you are simply looking to track a letter that has been sent, you can send a “lettre suivie” which gives you the ability to ensure it has arrived at its destination. However, a lettre suivie does not give the same legal proof of sending/ receipt that a lettre recommandée offers.

The rule of thumb is that one should send a lettre recommandée with acknowledgement of receipt in any situation where they would want legal proof that the letter was indeed received by the recipient. If the issue is taken to court, this can provide proof that the sender gave sufficient notice or contest an accusation that the sender failed to correspond with the recipient on the topic at hand.

How do I send a lettre recommandée?

Sending a lettre recommandée is possible both online and in person. You can go to the website for “La Poste” HERE to do so online. The website also has templates for possible situations you might be sending the letter. This is a very helpful tool for non-native French speakers, as these letters typically involve legal jargon.

You can of course also send a lettre recommandée in person. You would bring you letter with you to the postal office, and then select the option for “lettre recommandée avec accusé de reception” either at the machine or at the counter with the postal worker.

You will be given a specific stamp (timbre in French – it resembles a large sticker more-so than a traditional small stamp) that will go on the letter. You might be asked for your email address so that you receive an email when your letter is sent and delivered.

What do I write in the letter?

When writing a lettre recommandée, the contents will depend what you are using it for. As with any letter, you will need to specify the address and return-address. The sender should also specify the person or organisation the letter is addressed to at the top of the letter. You might do this by writing “A l’attention de Mme…” (to the attention of Ms…)

If using a lettre recommandée to cancel a contract or subscription, you should reference the contract number, customer reference number, or any other useful personal account information.

The lettre recommandée should also include any other relevant documents that are cited in the letter, so if you are cancelling your housing insurance for example, you might include proof that you have moved out of the accommodation. You might also include your banking information (RIB, invoice, etc) if the letter is financial in nature.

Typically, it is advised to keep a formal tone in a lettre recommandée. In addition to using the templates on the La Poste website, you can also find templates for lettres recommandées on several French government websites, such as Service-Public.fr.

LIVING IN FRANCE

What changes about life in France in 2023?

As it always does, the new year will bring about a series of changes for everyone living in France - from new laws to public holidays, rising prices to financial aid. Here's a roundup of the big ones to look out for throughout the year.

Published: 15 December 2022 12:41 CET
Updated: 15 December 2022 15:21 CET
What changes about life in France in 2023?

January 

Energy Prices: We can’t ignore it. Energy bills are going to increase in France from January 1st, when the current 4 percent cap that has helped keep inflation down ends. 

From January, gas bills can rise by a maximum of 15 percent and from February electricity bills can rise by a maximum of 15 percent. For the average household, this will represent an extra €20 a month. 

EXPLAINED What your French energy bills will look like in 2023

Petrol prices: The government’s fuel rebate – which is applied at the pump and results in lower costs to motorists filling up their cars – ends on December 31st. 

This means, from January, an extra €5 for the average driver to fill their car compared to the December price, and an extra €17.50 compared to the early November price. But there will be €100 grants available for motorists on a low income who need their car for work – full details here.

Car-sharing: from January 1st there will also be €100 grants for motorists who sign up to car-share or car-pooling websites. Full details here

Pension plans: The Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will on January 10th unveil details of the planned pension reform – originally planned on December 15th. The plans are highly controversial and unions have already called for ‘mobilisation’ (ie strikes and demos) against the plans. 

Packaging: From January 1st, France bans single-use packaging in fast-food restaurants for meals consumed on-site in venues that seat 20 people or more. Expect to see reusable packaging in your preferred burger chain.

Rail tickets: Another cost increase, we’re afraid. From January. SNCF will increase some fare prices for TGV high speed trains and some regional services by an average of five percent – read more here.

Bargain hunt: The winter sales across most of France run from Wednesday, January 12th, to Tuesday, February 7th. Sales in Meurthe-et-Moselle, Moselle, Meuse and Vosges start on Monday, January 2nd. 

La Poste: There will also be some changes to France’s postal services, including the scrapping of the timbre rouge – full details here.

SMIC hike: The minimum wage, known as le Smic, rises by 1.8 percent on January 1st, bringing it to a pre-tax level of €1,709 per month. 

Free condoms: From January 1st, people aged under 26 will be able to get free condoms from the pharmacy.

February

Road Tolls for: Toll rates on the main motorways across France are set to go up by an average of 4.75 percent starting on February 1st. More details here.

Savings: Some potentially welcome personal finance news. Despite a recommendation from the Banque de France in October to hold interest rates on the Livret A savings scheme at 2 percent, experts are predicting an increase to around 3 percent because of high inflation. The official figure has not yet been revealed.

Olympics tickets – people who have been successful in the first round of the draw for Olympics tickets will be notified by email in mid February – and then have to go online to pick their events. Full details here.

March

Enjoy the silence: New regulations on commercial phone calls – aka cold calls – will come into place on March 1st, 2023. The rules state that these calls will only be allowed between the hours of 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 8pm, Monday to Friday. That means no more weekend calls. More details here

April 

Jours Feriés: Easter Monday, April 10th is the first public holiday of 2022 that doesn’t fall on a weekend. In 2023, only two of France’s 11 jours fériés fall on weekends – New Year’s Day (a Sunday) and Armistice Day (a Saturday). May will be a particularly nice month, with four public holidays this year. Holidays that can be ‘bridged’ in 2023 are Ascension Day on Thursday, May 18th, and Assumption, on Tuesday, August 15th. 

Why 2023 (especially May) is a good year for holidays in France

Tax: The online platform for income tax declarations in France opens on April 6th.

Paper receipts: From April, shops will no longer automatically print out paper till receipts in an anti-waste measure. You will still be able to ask for a receipt if you want one, however. 

May

Travel rules: The EU’s long-planned and ‘controversial’ Entry and Exit System (EES) is finally due to come into effect in May – though it has been scheduled and delayed before. Full details about how it will affect travel in and out of the EU are here and here.

READ ALSO Foreigners officially resident in France not covered by new EES passport rules, Commission confirms

More tax: The deadline for tax declarations done on paper is May 18th. The deadline for online tax declarations for départements 1 to 19 is May 23rd, for départements 20 to 54 it’s May 30th, for départements 55 to 96 and the overseas territories it is June 7th.

Quadruple holidays: This year there are four public holidays in May (although not everyone gets a day off for Pentecost), so don’t expect a lot of work to be happening.

June

Féte de la musique: Streets across France will be alive with the sound of it on the Fête de la musique on Wednesday, June 21st.

Summer savings: Bargain hunters should head to the shops from Wednesday, June 28th and to Tuesday, July 25th, for the summer sales in France. That’s unless you live in Alpes-Maritimes or Pyrénées-Orientales, when they start on July 5th; or Corsica, where you’ll have to wait until July 12th for the sales to kick off.

Ferry tickets: In November, Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin and French president Emmanuel Macron jointly announced the creation of a new combined ticket, that can be used on ferries and trains in both countries. The ticket is due to come into effect ‘in the summer’ of 2023. A similar ticket is also due to come into effect that can be used by young people on both French and German railways.

July 

Sticker situation: Paris intends to ban Crit’Air 3 vehicles in July 2023, a move held back from July 2022, as France expands the use of low-emission zones to fight pollution. 

READ ALSO Car bans and €750 fines – how France’s new low-emission zones will work

Bicycle Race: The 110th Tour de France gets under way in the Spanish city of Bilbao on July 1st.

School’s out: The summer holidays will begin for all students in France on Saturday, July 8th. We’ve listed all public holidays and school holidays in France in 2023 here.

August

Holiday time: Not really a change, more a reminder of how things are in France… especially if you need to contact a public official, when the best you can probably expect is an out-of-office reply to your email. 

September

Rentrée: Pupils head back to school on Monday, September 4th. In France ‘rentrée’ is more than ‘back to school’, it’s also ‘back to work’ for many high-level government officials after their summer holidays.

Rugby World Cup: France’s bid to win the Webb Ellis Trophy begins on Friday, September 8th, when the World Cup opens at Stade de France with a match between the hosts and three-time champions New Zealand. There will be matches in nine French cities during the tournament – Paris, Marseille, Nice, Toulouse, Lyon, Lille, Saint-Etienne, Bordeaux and Nantes.

October

Rugby World Cup: The final of the quadrennial competition at Stade de France will be played on Saturday, October 28th.

