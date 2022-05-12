Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

The measures Macron is banking on to fight cost of living crisis

With prices of essential products as well as fuel continuing to rise in France President Emmanuel Macron is planning on introducing or extending a series of measures to ease the burden on households.

Published: 12 May 2022 12:44 CEST
The measures Macron is banking on to fight cost of living crisis
70 years old Gabrielle Peraldi prepares food package to people in need at the Croix Rouge help centre in Ajaccio, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, on February 1, 2022.. (Photo by Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP)

With the parliamentary elections a month away (June 12th – 19th) and Prime Minister Jean Castex’s resignation expected imminently Macron’s current government spokesman Gabriel Attal has listed a few steps it would take to combat inflation and rising costs of living.

 The measures will of course depend on Macron’s group winning a majority in parliament.

The bill, which would focus on household purchasing power would be in parliament “as soon as the MPs are elected,” promised current president of the Assemblé Nationale and Macron ally, Richard Ferrand, last Sunday.

Following Wednesday’s Council of Minister’s meeting government spokesperson Gabriel Attal mentioned a few measures that the new government – once it has been named – will seek to push through.

Here is what they have proposed so far:

Extending the existing cap on energy prices until the end of 2022

In September 2021, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced a “tariff shield” to protect French households from global increases on electricity tariffs. The price hike intended for February 2022 was capped at four percent, which stands to be extended until the end of 2022.

Extending of the €0.15 to €0.18 rebate per litre of fuel, to address the rising cost of fuel

As of April 1st, the French government has been offering a €0.15 to €0.18 rebate per litre of fuel to offset soaring fuel prices. This measure, which cost the French government just over €2 billion, was only intended to be in effect for four months (originally set to end August 2022). It also stands to be extended after the upcoming parliamentary elections. There is also talk of creating an additional aid device specifically for workers who travel long distances to get to the office.

Abolishing the ‘audiovisual tax’ 

Any resident that owns a television or “equivalent device” is required to pay an audiovisual license fee (redevance audiovisuelle).

The money from this tax is used to finance public television and radio broadcasters. On the campaign trail, President Macron promised to scrap this tax if re-elected.

Tripling of the cap for the “Macron” bonus 

This is the tax-free bonus that companies can choose to offer to employees who make under the minimum wage tripled. The government is now proposing to triple the original maximum for this bonus, which was previously set to €1,000. It could rise to €2,000, and even to €6,000 for companies, with less than 50 employees.

Indexing pensions, to make them more reflective of higher costs of living

Macron discussed adjusting retirees’ pensions to reflect inflation while campaigning. The Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire referred to it as an “urgent measure” to increase the purchasing power of elderly French people.

Creating a food voucher for the lowest earning households

Another campaign promise from Macron, this would be specifically intended to help low-earning households and self-employed people combat rising prices at the grocery store. This could represent between €50 to €60 per month.

Ultimately, the implementation of the law to build up household purchasing power will depend on the results of the législatives. The latest polls indicate that the Presidents’ Ensemble coalition will win an estimated 300 to 350 seats, which represents an absolute majority. In contrast, the United Left coalition (Nupes) are expected to come in second place with between 105 and 168 seats, while the National Rally and the Republicans are estimated to trail behind, respectively.

What about the other parties, though?

Jean-Luc Mélenchon has been campaigning for the 3ème tour (parliamentary elections) with proposals to lower the VAT (the ‘Value Added Tax,’ or Goods and Services Tax that exists in the European Union) and fix prices for certain products. Some of Mélenchon’s co-candidates in the Left coalition have proposed more drastic changes, such as a proposal to index wages to be proportional to rising inflation. Meanwhile, Marine Le Pen has stated her opposition to Macron’s government’s plans, arguing they support the already privileged, and that her party would work to “defend work and purchasing power.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

JOHN LICHFIELD

OPINION: The Arc de Triomphe roundabout is an emblem of Paris, so don’t destroy it

The famous Arc de Triomphe roundabout is "a symbol of Parisian exceptionalism, a microcosm of France, an automotive wonder of the world", says John Lichfield. So why does the mayor want to destroy it?

Published: 12 May 2022 12:40 CEST
OPINION: The Arc de Triomphe roundabout is an emblem of Paris, so don't destroy it

Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, does not lack courage.

Fresh from her 1.7 percent score in the presidential election, she plans to destroy a Parisian icon: the 12-lane traffic jacuzzi which surrounds the Arc de Triomphe.

Mayor Hidalgo is already under fire for her other assaults on the Parisian streetscape. Personally, I have no problem with the proliferation of cycle lanes. I do object to the bizarre, new forms of street furniture which have replaced some traditional benches and street-lights.

But now the mayor has finally gone too far. The traffic free-for-all at the Etoile at the top of the Champs Elysées is as emblematic of Paris as the Eiffel Tower or the triumphal arch which stands in the centre of this maman et papa of all roundabouts.

Ms Hidalgo plans to reduce the space for traffic by one third, reducing the number of theoretical lanes from 12 to eight. The work is to begin almost immediately as part of a bigger plans to make the Champs Elysées smarter and greener before the Paris Olympics in 2024.

READ ALSO: How Paris plans to transform the Champs-Elysées

That is all very well but she is destroying a symbol of Parisian exceptionalism, a microcosm of France, an automotive wonder of the world. 

How on earth do you drive around a twelve-lane roundabout where there seem to be no rules?

The answer is that there are very strict rules and that just enough people obey them to allow the rest to do as they please.  The Etoile is a mini-France: a blend of brute individualism with the Republican values of mutual respect and solidarity.

In the last 24 years I must have driven around the Etoile at least 5,000 times. Each time I approach, I feel my knuckles clench on the steering wheel, as if I were in a bomber approaching its target zone. I have never had an accident. I have only once seen an accident.

In theory, priority is always from the right. Some people, like me, charge into the centre, trusting that the other traffic will give way as it is supposed to. I then try to twist and turn my way out.

Others rush blindly in and then rush blindly out again.

A few, like my ex-neighbour Bénedicte, wander around the outside, blocking all the exit and entrance lanes in turn. Challenged on her anti-social technique, she said: “Rules? You have to be an imbecile to obey the rules.”

Reducing the Etoile to eight lanes, when there are 12 avenues radiating from it, sounds to me like a blue-print for disaster. The strange blend of rules and rule-breaking, conventions and moods which govern the place will be catastrophically disturbed.

An aerial view taken taken on July 11, 2019 shows the Arch of Triumph (Arc de Triomphe) in Paris. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

The Etoile has some claim to be the world’s first roundabout (other candidates exist).  Until 1907, the traffic, mostly horse-drawn was allowed to go around in any direction that it fancied. That must have been fun.

Eugène Hénard, the architect for the City of Paris, ordered that traffic should go around anti-clockwise and make way for vehicles entering from the right.  And so it has been ever since.

Until the 1970s, other roundabouts – “rond-points” or “carrefour giratoires” (circular cross-roads) – were rare in France. Half a century ago, it was decided that too many people were killing themselves on ordinary cross-roads because they ignored or got confused by the rule awarding priority to the right.

Since then France has undertaken a monumental programme of roundabout building. The country now has at least  30,000 roundabouts and some people insist 40,000. Even accepting the lower figure, France is reckoned to have half of all the roundabouts in the world (three times as many as the UK).

 Another 500 roundabouts are built in France each year. Every small town wants at least one. They have lyrical names like Rond Point des Lilas. They are sometimes decorated with sculptures. They often have flower-beds. During the Gilets Jaunes movement  in 2018 and 2019, they became the multiple epicentre of social rebellion.

But these are not charge-on and hope-for-the-best  roundabouts like the Etoile. You have tamely to give way to the traffic already on the rond-point. They are, I fear,  polite and predictable and unFrench. They are almost British. (It was in fact Britain which invented that kind of roundabout in the 1920s.)

I would beg Anne Hidalgo to reconsider her decision to truncate the Etoile. She has charged into this decision without giving a thought to the priority that should be accorded to French or Parisian history and tradition. She might as well have decided to remove the top storey from the Eiffel Tower.

An eight-lane Etoile would no-longer be a shining star of French exceptionalism. It would be a dwarf star, even a black hole.

SHOW COMMENTS