PROPERTY
France brings in new tax declaration for property-owners
If you own property in France - either a main residence or a second home - you will now have to complete an extra tax declaration after changes to the tax system. Here's how it works.
Published: 25 January 2023 12:56 CET
ENVIRONMENT
Water limits, apps and leaks: How France plans to deal with future droughts
France's environment minister Christophe Béchu has announced a series of measures to reduce French people's water consumption, as the country grapples with rising temperatures and more frequent droughts.
Published: 25 January 2023 11:34 CET
