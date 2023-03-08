For members
PROPERTY
EXPLAINED: The advantages and pitfalls of buying French property with an SCI
Owning property via SCI can offer certain advantages to property owners in France, but they also have drawbacks and complications. Here is what you need to know
Published: 8 March 2023 16:11 CET
A house outside Paris (photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)
MONEY
Reader Question: What are the rules on international money transfers in France?
International money transfers aren't just for investment bankers, it's also a common occurrence for foreigners living in France and those who own property here - so here's what you need to know about the rules and the services available.
Published: 6 March 2023 13:11 CET
