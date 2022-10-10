Read news from:
Everything you need to know about having a second home in France

Buying property in France and spending long holidays in the French countryside, in the Alps or even in Paris, is the dream for many people.

Published: 10 October 2022 15:23 CEST
Contemplating buying a place in France? Photo by JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT / AFP

Being the owner of a maison sécondaire (second home) in France brings with it some specific legal and financial obligations, however it’s not always easy to find the information relating to your status.

Whether its taxes, visas, travel or property regulations – information for second-home owners is often hidden away while governments rarely prioritise those who are not resident in the country.

That’s why we have put together a guide to the most frequently-asked questions from second-home owners in France. We also have an emailed newsletter specifically for second-home owners, so you can be kept abreast of everything you need to know, whether it’s a change in the tax rules or travel alerts.

Visas

First things first, how long can you stay at your lovely French place? Here the key thing is what passport you hold.

If you have the passport of an EU country (including Ireland) then you’re one of the lucky ones and have no limits on how long you can stay in France (although there might be tax considerations, more on that later).

If you are a citizen of a non-EU country such as the UK, US, Canada or Australia then you have two choices – you can either limit your stays to 90 days in every 180 or get a visa.

90 days – you can find a full explanation of the 90-day rule HERE, but bear in mind that it covers the whole of the Schengen zone, so you need to include in your count time spent in France, plus any trips to other Schengen zone countries, eg a weekend in Berlin or a beach holiday in Spain.

Visas – if you don’t want to be constrained by the 90-day rule, you will need to get a visa. However if you want to keep your main residence in your home country and just be a visitor to France, then some visa types are not suitable for you. For most second-home owners the short stay visitor visa is ideal, although it does come with conditions including not being able to work in France.

Bear in mind that not all countries benefit from the 90-day rule and citizens of certain countries – such as India – will need a visa for a visit of any length.

Income tax

Most second-home owners keep their tax residency in their home country and therefore do not need to complete the annual French tax declaration.

However if you intend to rent out your second home – for example on Airbnb – that means you have income in France and therefore may have to complete the French income tax declaration.

Bear in mind also that long stays in France and out of your home country may change your ‘tax residency’ status – more on that here.

Property taxes

Although most second-home owners won’t have to fill out the annual tax declaration or pay income tax, you will have to pay property taxes.

The bill for property tax comes in the autumn and there are two tax types you need to know about – taxe d’habitation which is paid by the householder and taxe foncière which is paid by the property owner – as a second-home owner you will pay both.

Status 

There’s a popular misconception that owning property in France and paying property taxes gives you extra rights in terms of travel or immigration, but in fact that is not the case.

As we saw during the pandemic, travel restrictions were divided into residents and visitors, with second-home owners falling under the same bracket as tourists. Likewise your immigration status is determined by whether you have a visa or an EU passport, owning property makes no difference. 

Travel rules 

Hopefully Covid-related travel restrictions are a thing of the past, but if you’re travelling from the UK you need to be aware of extra rules in place since Brexit.

Strikes

Speaking of travel, it’s not exactly a secret that the French strike quite a lot and strikes are often targeted at public sector services such as trains, places and ferries.

Property renovations 

If you’re buying a property with the intention of renovating it, be sure to familiarise yourself with French building codes before you start. Like most countries, France requires permission and permits for certain types of building work and renovations, especially if you are in a tourist zone, a historic area or a mountainous region.

Renting out property 

Some second-home owners like to rent out their property as a holiday home when they are not using it, in order to help cover some of the running costs.

Before you do this, you should check the rules on tax, rental codes and registering yourself as a business under French law.

If you intend to rent it out on Airbnb, be aware that an increasing number of French local authorities are bringing in restrictions on Airbnb rentals, especially in popular tourist areas, to avoid excluding local people from the housing market. 

Buying/selling property

If you are not an EU citizen then there are certain extra restrictions when it comes to both buying (especially if you are buying with a mortgage) and selling property in France.

Enjoyment

Lest all this seem overly negative, we should point out that many people have second homes in France and love them.

Property in France, especially in rural areas, is cheap compared to the UK or US, so buying a place here is not the preserve of the super rich.

Having your own place gives you a sense of permanence and many second-home owners become embedded in their local communities. Some people keep their French place purely for visits, while others eventually move to France full time, often after retirement. 

What second-home owners in France need to know about 2022 property taxes

Autumn in France is property tax season - and for second-home owners there are some important changes to know about this year.

Published: 5 October 2022 12:26 CEST
Updated: 9 October 2022 07:53 CEST
What second-home owners in France need to know about 2022 property taxes

Every year in September and October, households in France receive their property tax bills – which have historically included three things; taxe foncière, taxe d’habitation and the redevance audiovisuelle (TV licence).

For main properties, two of these taxes have all-but disappeared, but for second home-owners the situation is a little different.

Taxe d’habitation

This is the tax paid by the householder and it is being gradually phased out in France and most households no longer need to pay it – the exception to this, however, is maisons sécondaire (second homes).

Local councils set the rate for this tax, and in some areas this can include an additional surcharge on taxe d’habitation on second homes.

This usually applies in areas that have a housing shortage, and although the surcharge has existed for several years it has recently been expanded to include new areas.

Taxe foncière

This is the tax paid by the property owner and this remains in place, and in some areas has increased. Some local authorities, faced with the shortfall in overall taxe d’hab funds, have increased surcharges on the tax for second homes, while most local authorities are also increasing taxe foncière charges to offset the drop in revenues.

This tax is calculated based partly on the size and value of the property you own (which is why if you do any major renovations or add a swimming pool you need to tell the tax office) and partly on the tax level decided by your local authority. 

This means that the actual rate varies quite widely between different parts of France, but in some areas it has gone up by 20 percent.

Redevance audiovisuelle

This is the TV licence and this has been scrapped this year – including for second homes – so your bill will no longer have the €138 per household TV charge. 

Waste collection taxes

Some communes, especially in rural areas, also charge a taxe d’enlèvement des ordures ménagères (TEOM) or la redevance d’enlèvement des ordures ménagères (REOM) to cover rubbish collection. These are also payable in the autumn, although dates and amounts vary from commune to commune.

Renovation projects

If your property is what real estate agents refer to as an ‘opportunity for renovation’ you may be exempt from taxe d’habitation if your property is uninhabitable.

This is this is strictly defined in France as meaning a property is unfurnished, is not connected to utility services, and/or needs work costing at least 25 percent of the value of the property to make it habitable.

Other information

The amount of both taxe foncière and taxe d’habitation varies across France, but you should be informed in the sale details of the amount of the taxe foncière, and you can also request to know the amount of the taxe d’habitation when you buy a property. 

Second homeowners are not eligible for most reductions or exemptions available on taxe foncière, with the exception of over 75s who are on low incomes. Be aware this is not automatic for second homeowners and must be specifically requested by those who are eligible.

Be aware, too, that authorities can charge an additional 10 percent for late payment without good reason – though you may get this removed if you write a polite formal letter asking for a remise gracieuse de la majoration. You can search for model letters on the internet.

