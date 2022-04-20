Read news from:
Second-home owners: What can you bring to your French property?

If you live in the UK and own property in France, the post-Brexit rules affect what items you can bring with you to your French home, and how you transport them. Here is the breakdown.

Published: 20 April 2022 14:11 CEST
Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP

In contrast to tourists who usually just throw a few things into a suitcase, Brits who own property in France are often accustomed to loading up the car – sometimes even a van or trailer – when they visit France.

But, from food to plants, DIY equipment or furniture, post-Brexit rules now affect what you can bring with you from the UK when you visit France. 

These rules apply to anyone travelling from outside the EU to France, although US, Canadian and Australian second-home owners are  constrained further by airline rules so tend not to bring the kitchen sink with them when they travel.

Food

It’s not unusual for second-home owners to bring food with them, either delicacies from their home country unavailable in France, or just some basic items so that you don’t have to go shopping the second that you arrive.

But EU sanitary and phyto-sanitary rules make bringing in food from outside the Bloc a complicated exercise.

We’ve got a full breakdown of the food rules here – but it covers fruit and vegetables, plus anything that contains animal products. That obviously covers sausages, bacon and ham sandwiches, but also anything that contains any animal products such as chocolate (milk), Bovril (meat extract) or certain jelly sweets (gelatine).

A good rule of thumb is to stick to packaged items that are certified as vegan.

Pet food is also covered, although there are some exemptions for medical reasons, and baby milk is allowed if you’re travelling with a small child.

READ ALSO Marmite, tea bags and pork pies – what can you bring into France?

Household items

Talking of stocking up the house, if you want to bring household items like toilet roll or cleaning products with you then that’s fine.

Drugs 

Bringing medication with you is generally okay, with a few exceptions.

Over-the-counter medications such as painkillers or cold and flu remedies are fine.

If it’s prescription medication it’s best to have the prescription with you as well, just in case you encounter a particularly zealous customs officer.

Some medications are not allowed in the EU even with a prescription – that doesn’t really cover anything that would be prescribed in the UK but certain types of heavy-duty painkiller that are prescribed in the US are banned in Europe, so check in advance if you’re bringing in prescription medication.

Recreational drugs (with the exception of alcohol and tobacco, see below) are illegal in France, even cannabis (surprising as that may seem if you have walked down the street in a French city) so don’t try to bring any with you, even if you’re travelling from a state where it is legal.

Medical cannabis products are a bit of a complicated area in France – after several U-turns and court cases products containing CBD – a cannabis derivative without the psychoactive compounds – can be used in France.

DIY equipment

Buying a French property as a renovation project has long been a popular pastime, especially with Brits, as it’s both a less expensive option and gives you a nice project.

If you’ve spent time in French DIY stores you will notice that many items – from paint to tools to bathroom and kitchen units – are considerably more expensive in France, so over the years it has become common for Brits doing a renovation project to buy many of the items they need in the UK and bring them over to their French property.

However, this has become more complicated since Brexit.

It’s not that bringing over DIY items is no longer allowed, but that there is a limit to the value of items that you can bring before you have to start paying import duties.

That limit is €430, so if you’re bringing over large items like a bath, basin and toilet, you’re likely to go over that limit.

You need to both keep the value of each individual car load low, and also keep receipts for when you are bringing over larger items.

If you really want to bring over something of a higher value then you can – but you will need to have a complete inventory of items, and be prepared to pay customs duties on them.

If you’re bringing over tools and materials for professional purposes you will need different paperwork known as a carnet – this doesn’t apply to second-home owners, but if you’re travelling in a van with a large amount of tools it would be a good idea to have some paperwork showing that you own your French property, so that if necessary you can prove this this is a private trip, not part of your work.

Furniture 

If you’re bringing over furniture, the same rule applies – no outright ban but a limit on the value of items.

There is an exemption to customs duties on furniture for people who are moving to France – full details here.

Plants 

It’s not just stuff for the indoors, if you have a garden at your French property you might like to bring over shrubs, seedlings or cuttings from your garden at home.

Unfortunately plants comes under the same sanitary and phyto-sanitary rules as food – and many things are simply banned altogether.

Bringing in dead items like logs would be OK, but anything living like plants, bulbs, seedlings or cuttings is banned as it can damage the local ecosystem – full details here.

Clothes/shoes/books  

If you want to stock up on English language books for your French friends or bring over your favourite fashion brands there is nothing to stop you, as long as you don’t hit the €430 limit.

Cars/vehicles 

Bringing a non-EU registered car with you for short breaks is no problem, although obviously check that your insurance covers you while you are in France. In most cases you can drive on the licence of your home country and don’t need an international driver’s permit.

If, however, you want to bring over a non-EU registered car and leave it at your French address, that’s more complicated – full details here.

Broadly the same rules applies to other vehicles including motorbikes – if the vehicle is just visiting then it’s fine.

Bikes, even electric ones, don’t require any kind of registration so you can bring those with you without issue.

Booze/cigarettes

The ‘booze cruise’ is more traditionally done the other way, with drivers coming over to France to stock up with wine.

However if you want to bring with you sherry, Drambuie or Boddingtons beer – all of which are hard to find in France – to drink during your stay then you can, within certain limits

  • Non-sparkling wine – 4 litres (6 standard sized bottles)
  • Beer – 16 litres
  • Other drinks containing more than 22% alcohol – 1 litres
  • Other containing less than 22% alcohol – 2 litres

This allowance is per person, so if you’re in a car containing two adults, you can double that.

The same applies to tobacco products – not banned but quantity limits apply.

  • Cigarettes/cigarillos – 200
  • Cigars – 50
  • Tobacco – 250g

The tobacco allowance is again per person, but unlike the alcohol allowance it’s either cigarettes or cigars or tobacco, not all three.

Are these really checked?

The short answer to this is that it varies. Some passengers report never having anything checked, others have reported being checked every time while the most common scenario seems to be having one thing checked but not everything.

If you’re driving a van or a heavily-laden car you’re more likely to be pulled over for a check but from feedback from readers of The Local there doesn’t seem to be much of a pattern on when and where searches are carried out.

Because of the pandemic, volumes of traffic have been low since the end of the Brexit transition period, so it may be that things change once travel patterns return to normal.

If you’re a regular traveller it’s likely that your experiences will vary over time, but be aware that if you are carrying banned items you face the possibility of having them confiscated or – in the case of customs duties – facing a bill for unpaid duties.

Being pulled over for a search and billed will also delay your journey. 

Be aware that since Brexit travellers from the UK also face restrictions on passports, paperwork, pets and more – full details here

CALCULATOR: How to work out your 90-day allowance in France

If you're visiting France and you're not a citizen of an EU country, your visits may be limited by the '90 day rule' - here's how it works, who is affected and how to calculate your trips so that you don't overstay your allowance.

Published: 19 April 2022 12:15 CEST
CALCULATOR: How to work out your 90-day allowance in France

Who?

If you have the passport of an EU country – including dual nationality – you are not covered by the 90-day rule and are free to come and go from France as you please.

Non-EU citizens fall into two categories – those covered by the 90-day allowance and those who are not.

Citizens of certain countries, including India, need a visa for any visit to France, even just a long weekend, but other countries allow up to 90 days of travel without the need for a visa.

Brits, Americans, Canadians, Australians and New Zealanders are all covered by the 90-day allowance – find the full list here

Blue marks the EU/Schengen zone, green is countries covered by the 90-day rule and citizens of red countries require a visa even for a short trip. Map: European Commission

What?

The 90-day rule states that you can spend 90 days out of every 180 in the EU or Schengen zone without needing to get a visa or residency card.

The allowance is for the whole Schengen zone, so if you’re travelling to multiple European countries your tally is for all the days you have spent within the Bloc.

For example, if you spent 85 days in France and then travelled to Spain for a fortnight, that would take you over your 90-day allowance because both France and Spain are Schengen zone countries. 

The allowance means that in total over the course of a year you can spend 180 days in the EU/Schengen zone without needing a visa – but the crucial point is that your 180 days cannot be all in a single block.

This means that, for example, you can’t spend the summer in France and the winter in the UK, or vice versa.

How?

So – the crucial bit – how do you go about calculating your allowance?

The people most likely to be affected by this are second-home owners and freelance workers or contractors who make multiple short work trips to the EU.

If you travel for work, it’s important to note that your 90-day allowance covers all trips for all reasons – so you need to add in any European holidays as well as work trips to your total. 

It’s when you’re making a series of short trips that things can get complicated, because the 90-day rule is calculated on a rolling calendar, so that at any point of the year you need to be able to count backwards by 180 days, and have only spent 90 of those days in the Schengen zone.

You also need to be aware that any time spent in the Schengen zone counts as one day – so even one-hour stopovers take one day off your allowance. 

The easiest way to keep on top of this is to keep a diary (paper or electronic) with your travel days marked in it, and then use the online Schengen calculator to check that you’re within your allowances.

Short stays and stopovers can add up more quickly than you might think.

The online Schengen calculator can be found HERE – simply input your travel dates and it will tell you how many days you have left. 

What if you have a visa?

People who want to spend more than 90 days at a time in France have two options – get a visa or move here full-time and get a residency card.

Visa – for second-home owners the 6-month visitor visa is a popular option. This allows you to keep your main residence in your home country, but spend plenty of time at your place in France. 

For the dates when your visa is valid, your trips to France do not count towards your 90 day allowance – but trips to any other EU/Schengen zone country still count towards that 90-day allowance. Once your visa runs out, the 90-day clock starts again, unless your get a new visa – more details here.

Residency – if you take up permanent residency in France any time spent in France obviously does not count towards your 90 days. However, it’s worth pointing out that you are still bound by the 90-day rule when travelling to other EU/Schengen zone countries – full details here.

Overstaying

Many readers, especially Brits who were previously in the happy position of not having to worry about calculating 90 days, have asked us whether they really need to go through all this hassle.

The unfortunate answer is yes – passports are checked regularly as you enter and leave the Schengen zone, and upcoming technical changes mean this will only get stricter.

People who spend more than 90 days at a time in the Schegen zone without having a visa are classed as overstayers, and passports are likely to be stamped or flagged.

Overstaying is usually punished by a fine, but having that ‘overstay’ on your passport also means that future travel is likely to be a lot more difficult, and you may also have trouble with any future visa applications.

People who travel for work should note that keeping track of your 90 days is your personal responsibility, not your employers’. It seems that many UK employers are still pretty clueless about post-Brexit changes, so don’t rely on your company’s HR department to calculate your allowance.

At present passport checking and stamping at the border is varied and variable, but changes to EU travel coming in later this year will mean that the process becomes more automated, and overstayers will have nowhere to hide. 

READ ALSO Passport scans and €7 fee: What changes for EU travel in 2022

