Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TAXES

EXPLAINED: The rules on tax residency in France

It's not uncommon for people who move countries to have assets and income in more than one place - so what does this mean for your tax residency status in France? Here's what the rules say.

Published: 25 August 2022 16:33 CEST
EXPLAINED: The rules on tax residency in France
Photo by Philippe HUGUEN / AFP

Whether it’s a pension paid by a home country or rental income and earnings in more than one country, it’s common for people to have assets in both France and their original country.

Residency

The first thing to mention is the key point that ‘tax residency’ and residency for immigration purposes are not the same thing.

Tax residency can be an automatic status based on simply being in a country for a certain period of time.

Residency for immigration purposes is different and is not automatically granted – if you are not an EU citizen (ie you’re British, American, Canadian etc) then you will need either a visa or a carte de séjour residency card in order to be legally resident in France. 

If you have an EU passport you don’t need a visa or residency card, your EU passport is proof that you have the right to residency in France, although there are other obligations to fulfil.

The situation for second-home owners is different – you are not counted as a French resident if you simply visit regularly (below the threshold for tax residency, see below). As a second-home owner you will be required to pay property taxes, but this does not give you residency rights, nor does it necessarily mean that you are a tax resident.

Tax declaration

The other thing that frequently catches out foreigners is the annual French tax declaration. 

If you are resident in France in immigration terms – ie you have a residency visa or carte de séjour or are an EU citizen whose main home is France – then you must complete the annual déclaration des revenus (tax declaration).

This is the case even if all your assets come from outside France (eg a pension paid in your home country) and is also the case for almost all salaried employees who have their taxes deducted at source.

You must tell the French tax man about all your assets – both in France and abroad – however you may not have to pay tax on them in France. 

Find full details of the declaration HERE.

Non-resident tax declaration

You may also have to complete a tax declaration in France if you do not live here but do have income here. Non-residents use a different declaration form to that completed by residents – full details here.

Tax resident

So where are you tax resident?

The French government considers you a tax resident if you either;

  • Live in France 
  • Work in France
  • Have the centre of your economic interests in France

Living in France – the government’s definition of living in France is that France is your ‘main place of residence’ and it defines this as ‘you stay there more than six months of the year’ – so second-home owners should bear this in mind when planning how long to stay in France. 

It’s also important to note that the six-month visitor visa temporaire is for visitors, but if you get the year-long visitor visa, the French government considers you a resident – more on that here.

If you are a couple and one of you is tax resident in France and the other tax resident in another country, you may still to declare your partner’s French income and income of any dependants in France – full details on couples with mixed residency here

Working in France – if you live outside France but work here, you will only be considered a tax resident if the work you do in France is your ‘main activity’. Main activity is defined as either the work activity you devote the most time to, or the one that provides the majority of your income.

So if you live outside France and either come here to work for a few weeks out of the year, or take on odd pieces of work on a remote basis, then you are a not a French tax resident. If, however, you live outside France but the majority of your work is done in France – for example you work online for a company in France  – then you are a tax resident.

This probably won’t apply to many people, but if you happen to be the director of a company whose head office is in France and which has an annual turnover of more than €250 million, then you are a French tax resident.

Centre of economic activity in France – this is the category that has the most vague definition, although people who are covered by this will probably have their own financial advisers.

It concerns people who don’t live or work in France, but have their ‘main investments’ in France or the business from which they administer their main investments is based in France.

Other tax declarations

It’s not uncommon for foreigners in France to have to complete two declarations every year – one for France and one for their home country.

The IRS is notoriously reluctant to let US citizens out of its clutches, so most Americans in France still have to complete an annual return for the IRS, even if they have no income in the USA.

Other countries have different rules, but if you have any economic activity in your home country – eg income from a property that you rent out, investment income or a pension – it’s likely that you will need to complete a declaration in your home country as well.

Most countries have dual taxation agreements with France, so although you will end up declaring the same income twice – once to the French tax man and one to your home country’s tax authorities – you will only pay tax on it once. 

Cross-border workers

There is a special status – known as a frontalier – for people who live in areas close to the border and work in one country but live in another, for example people who live in eastern France and work over the border in Switzerland.

The general rule for frontaliers is that you pay tax in the country you live in, not the country you work in, but there are some exceptions, so you should seek advice to ensure that you are compliant with rules specific to cross-border workers.

This article is intended as general advice only, if you are in doubt about your French tax status you should consult an expert – how to find professional tax help in France. You can also find more information on the French tax system in our tax section HERE.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

FRANCE EXPLAINED

Reader Question: Is it possible to fast-track French paperwork?

Whether it's waiting for an appointment or anxiously tracking the progress of your application, most foreigners in France have wondered at some point whether it is possible to fast-track their French paperwork.

Published: 25 August 2022 15:57 CEST
Reader Question: Is it possible to fast-track French paperwork?

You might have heard of France’s ‘fast-track citizenship’ for over 1,000 foreign-born frontline workers during the height of the pandemic or perhaps stories of other EU countries that offer faster and simpler residency in exchange for investment.

You might even have seen companies offering to ‘speed up’ paperwork for you.

Unfortunately we’re here to tell you that there is no secret ‘fast lane’ where everything is dealt with speedily, even if you were willing to pay for it.

There are, however, some things that you can do to make sure your paperwork is dealt with as fast as possible.

Be sure you are applying in the correct category 

One sure way to encounter delays is to apply for the wrong thing, so it’s really worth taking the time to do your research in advance into the different types of residency cards and visas.

If you apply for a visa or residency card type that you’re not eligible for, it’s likely that your application will simply be rejected and you will have to start all over again.

We have a guide to the different visa types HERE.

Another way to save yourself an annual admin task is to go straight onto a multi-year visa, such as the ‘passeport talent‘ which lasts for four years.

You might think that this is only available to high earners, but there are several other situations in which you might qualify. For instance, researchers, artists and those with ‘international reputation’ can qualify too.

READ MORE: Talent passport: The little-known French visa that could make moving to France a lot easier

Have a complete dossier

This might seem obvious, but a common hang-up with French administrative processes is simply not having all of the correct documents – all residency and visa applications have a list of the required documents and you should make sure that you have everything that is needed ahead of either submitting your application or heading in for your appointment. 

The documents should be up-to-date (as recent as possible – usually best to aim for within the last month or two, though your specific procedure might specify a timeline). Each document should have the same full name and the same address listed.

Consistency is key – for example, if you are applying for a new titre de séjour and you bring in a copy of your proof of health insurance (Attestation de droits – assurance maladie), but the address listed is out of date, you could risk being turned away or told to come back.

Pay attention to the details too – if you need new identity card photos, the ones you took a year ago will likely be out of date (even if your appearance has not changed).

Always bring copies of your passport, current visa or residency permit, as well as any required paperwork. Most of the time, you’ll be asked to show proof of your current address – it does not hurt to have multiple ways of demonstrating this (eg a phone bill and an electricity bill).

Bringing the wrong documents, those with mismatched information, or missing key forms will prolong the process, as you will need to make a new appointment and start the process over again. Having your documents ready to go in an organised fashion can save you lots of time!

Go in person, if possible.

In France, it is often faster to do administrative processes in person. If you are worried about your French, consider asking a friend to come along.

If an in-person option is not available, then a phone call is your next best bet.

France is gradually putting more procedures online, but the old-fashioned way of speaking to a real person is almost always most efficient, especially if you have situation-specific questions. Surprisingly, your local tax office might be one of the most welcoming places to pop in and ask a question.

READ MORE: Reader question: How can I challenge my French tax bill?

Seek expert help if your situation is complex or irregular.

If your situation is out of the ordinary, you might want to consider legal or professional assistance to be sure you are following the correct path.

However, keep in mind that even with expert assistance, you will still need to file the documents yourself at the end of the day. A lawyer can help you be sure that your dossier is correctly filled out and prepared, but they cannot make French bureaucracy work faster, unfortunately.

Citizenship

We said there is no fast-track, but French citizenship is the exception (sort of).

If you’re applying through residency, French citizenship can normally be requested after five years, but the ‘period of residency’ requirement can be reduced to two years for those who successfully completed two years of study in a French institution of higher learning or if you have rendered “important services to France” (as was the case for the essential workers listed above).

If you marry a French citizen, you can apply for citizenship through marriage after four years of marriage.

And if you join the French Foreign Legion and are wounded on active service you can apply for citizenship before the minimum five year period – although this seems a slightly extreme way to avoid waiting times.

READ MORE: Am I eligible for French citizenship?

Once you have applied, there is unfortunately no way to fast-track the process, and the average time between submitting your application and being naturalised is 18 months to two years. 

Zen

But ultimately, it might be better to accept that French admin tasks usually take a long time – and processing times can vary quite dramatically between different areas. 

SHOW COMMENTS