TAXES
EXPLAINED: The rules on tax residency in France
It's not uncommon for people who move countries to have assets and income in more than one place - so what does this mean for your tax residency status in France? Here's what the rules say.
Published: 25 August 2022 16:33 CEST
Photo by Philippe HUGUEN / AFP
FRANCE EXPLAINED
Reader Question: Is it possible to fast-track French paperwork?
Whether it's waiting for an appointment or anxiously tracking the progress of your application, most foreigners in France have wondered at some point whether it is possible to fast-track their French paperwork.
Published: 25 August 2022 15:57 CEST
