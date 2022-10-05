For members
PROPERTY
What second-home owners need to know about 2023 French property taxes
Autumn in France is property tax season - and for second-home owners there are some important changes to know about this year.
Published: 5 October 2022 12:26 CEST
PROPERTY
New French State aid to help older people make home improvements
A new accessibility scheme recently announced by the French government gives grants for home improvements such as installing a stair lift or widening a doorframe to allow wheelchair access - here is how you could benefit.
Published: 3 October 2022 16:18 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments