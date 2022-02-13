Read news from:
Voting, digital health and ‘Poutine’: Essential articles for life in France

France's new digital health portal, the hidden costs of buying a property and why the French refer to the Russian leader as 'Poutine' - here are 6 essential articles for life in France.

Published: 13 February 2022 09:04 CET
Photo: Shamil Zhumatov/AP

If you’re thinking about buying property in France, there’s a few things you need to know – aren’t there always?

But, at the most basic level, two questions are most frequently asked. How long it will take … and, secondly, are there any added costs that you need to take into account. Hint: there are…

Revealed: The ‘hidden’ extra costs when buying property in France

Anyone registered in the French health system will shortly be receiving letters or emails about Mon espace santé.

The French government’s new digital health portal was launched earlier this month by Health Minister Olivier Véran – who claimed it will be a health service game-changer similar to the carte vitale when it was introduced in 1998.

Readers have asked us what you have to do, and if it’s safe. So, we took a closer look.

EXPLAINED: France’s new digital health space Mon Espace Santé

Away from healthcare, April’s Presidential election is already weighing on the news cycle like a heavy stone on a rubber sheet. Candidates – and not-yet candidates (we’re looking at you, M Macron) – are pulling out the carefully regulated media appearances, to build up voter support.

And there’s one cohort of voters keen to exercise their right. We spoke to a handful of new French citizens who able to take part in Presidential elections for the first time.

‘Proud and patriotic’ – The new French citizens able to vote for the first time

And if you’re interested in French politics, check out our new podcast on all things French politics and elections related. 

One thing is for sure, you’re going to hear a lot of conflicted claims over the next few months and one issue that candidates are clashing on already is security and crime.

From rising or falling crime rates to the ongoing terror threat, we take a look at the real situation on the ground.

FACT CHECK: Is crime ‘out of control’ in France?

If you’ve been paying attention to the French media recently, you will no doubt have read about Russian President Vladimir Putin – and may be vaguely wondering why his name is spelt Poutine, and pronounced Puh-teen, in France.

There’s a very good reason, with unfortunate gastronomic consequences. Anyway, we explain all here

Reader question: Why do the French call the Russian leader Poutine?

Fuel discounts for those in rural France and €100 gas bill cuts

The head of one of France's largest energy and fuel companies has announced fuel price discounts for customers living in rural areas and €100 grants for those on low incomes.

Published: 9 February 2022 14:03 CET
The CEO of TotalEnergies group has announced the dual measure aimed at helping to control the cost of living for two groups – those on low incomes who get their household gas from Total and car fuel customers of Total who live in rural areas.

The measures are in addition to the measures the government has put in place, and can be accessed by people who have already had one of the government’s €100 chèque energie grants.

Petrol/diesel prices

For the next three months, any Total filling station situated in a town of less than 6,000 people will offer a discount of €5 on every 50 litres of fuel.

“In concrete terms, prices at the pump will remain the same, but at the cash desk, customers will see a deduction of €5 for 50 litres, €2 for 20 litres etc” explained Total CEO Patrick Pouyanné.

The discount will start on Monday, February 14th and remain in place for three months.

It will concern 200 service station, with a full list to be published shortly.

He added that this targets rural areas, where owning a car is often a necessity as public transport is not an option.

Household gas prices

Those who get their household gas from Total will also see a €100 discount on their next bill, if they are lower earners.

This will be calculated on the same basis as the chèque energie, so anyone who has already received the €100 government grant will see the €100 discount on their next gas bill.

It is estimated that 200,000 people will benefit, at a total cost of €20million to Total.

Other measures

Other measures to control energy price rises have already been put in place by the government, including a 4 percent cap on electricity price rises, the €100 chèque energie and a tax rebate for motorists who use their cars to commute to work.

