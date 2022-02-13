Voting, digital health and ‘Poutine’: Essential articles for life in France

If you’re thinking about buying property in France, there’s a few things you need to know – aren’t there always?

But, at the most basic level, two questions are most frequently asked. How long it will take … and, secondly, are there any added costs that you need to take into account. Hint: there are…

Revealed: The ‘hidden’ extra costs when buying property in France

Anyone registered in the French health system will shortly be receiving letters or emails about Mon espace santé.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

The French government’s new digital health portal was launched earlier this month by Health Minister Olivier Véran – who claimed it will be a health service game-changer similar to the carte vitale when it was introduced in 1998.

Readers have asked us what you have to do, and if it’s safe. So, we took a closer look.

EXPLAINED: France’s new digital health space Mon Espace Santé

Away from healthcare, April’s Presidential election is already weighing on the news cycle like a heavy stone on a rubber sheet. Candidates – and not-yet candidates (we’re looking at you, M Macron) – are pulling out the carefully regulated media appearances, to build up voter support.

And there’s one cohort of voters keen to exercise their right. We spoke to a handful of new French citizens who able to take part in Presidential elections for the first time.

‘Proud and patriotic’ – The new French citizens able to vote for the first time

And if you’re interested in French politics, check out our new podcast on all things French politics and elections related.

One thing is for sure, you’re going to hear a lot of conflicted claims over the next few months and one issue that candidates are clashing on already is security and crime.

From rising or falling crime rates to the ongoing terror threat, we take a look at the real situation on the ground.

FACT CHECK: Is crime ‘out of control’ in France?

If you’ve been paying attention to the French media recently, you will no doubt have read about Russian President Vladimir Putin – and may be vaguely wondering why his name is spelt Poutine, and pronounced Puh-teen, in France.

There’s a very good reason, with unfortunate gastronomic consequences. Anyway, we explain all here

Reader question: Why do the French call the Russian leader Poutine?