For members
2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FACT CHECK: Is crime ‘out of control’ in France?
Law and order has taken a prominent place in the buildup to the 2022 French presidential election. As candidates strive to cast themselves as tough on crime, we take a look at the real situation on the ground.
Published: 9 February 2022 16:07 CET
In the run up to the presidential election, we assess the government's record on law-and-order (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
For members
TERRORISM
‘I didn’t kill anyone,’ Paris terror attack suspect claims
The only suspected assailant still alive after the terror attacks that rocked Paris in November 2015 said on Wednesday "I didn't kill anyone, I didn't hurt anyone" as he took the stand for the first time in the trial over the jihadist massacres.
Published: 9 February 2022 15:31 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments