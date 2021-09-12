The crowded field vying to unseat France’s Macron

Macron, in power since 2017, has not officially declared his candidacy for a second term but it would be a sensation if he did not stand.



Here are the most prominent figures in the election race:





FAR-RIGHT



Marine Le Pen



She has already thrown her hat in the ring and will be setting her sights higher than her 2017 performance when she made it to the run-off second round but was then trounced by Macron.



Macron appears to have highlighted Le Pen as his main rival, shifting his own policies to the right in a bid to outflank her. But the party has fared badly in recent local elections and some in the party have raised questions over her leadership.



Eric Zemmour



The TV pundit has won a major following for his diatribes against migration and the Muslim headscarf. He has yet to confirm plans to stand but could decide to challenge to Le Pen’s far-right hegemony.



Zemmour, boosted by an appeals court acquittal on September 8 over charges of inciting racial hatred, could choose a tour to promote a new book later this month to announce his intentions.

Placards in support to a candidacy of France’s far-right media pundit Eric Zemmour in next year presidential elections in a street of Paris on June 29, 2021. Photo: Ludovic MARIN / AFP

RIGHT

Xavier Bertrand

The former minister was one of the very first to declare back in March, boosted by strong results in regional elections.



It was unclear whether he would stand as the formal candidate of The Republicans or as an independent.



Bertrand had stated that he will not be standing on behalf of the main right-wing faction The Republicans (LR) and would not take part in a primary to choose a single contender. But there have been signs of a reconciliation between him and the LR in recent days.



Michel Barnier



The EU’s former Brexit negotiator announced his candidacy in August, immediately striking out territory on the right by saying he wanted a France that was “respected” as well as a moratorium on immigration.



Barnier won respect for his deft handling of the difficult Brexit talks, although it remains to be seen if he could transfer these skills to the rough-and-tumble of a campaign.

French right wing party Les Republicains (LR) candidate for the presidential election Michel Barnier speaks during the parliamentary day of the Republicans deputies, in Nimes, southern France, on September 9, 2021. Photo: Pascal GUYOT / AFP

Edouard Philippe



The former prime minister, jettisoned by Macron last year after reportedly becoming too popular for his own good, has been playing his cards close to his chest.



The Le Havre mayor met dozens of like-minded right-wing and centrist mayors early this year, increasing speculation he may stand. As yet, he has not declared.

Valérie Pecresse



The head of the Ile-de-France region that includes Paris announced her candidacy in July, saying she wanted to “restore French pride”.



Some analysts believe she could emerge as a relatively serious contender, but Pecresse faces stiff competition to from the all-male cast of leading figures on the traditional right.

French presidential candidate for Soyons Libres party Valerie Pecresse. Photo: Pascal GUYOT / AFP

LEFT



Anne Hidalgo



The Socialist Party has been floundering since the one-term (2012-2017) presidency of Francois Hollande, who ended up so unpopular he did not even try to seek a second mandate.



Some believe Paris mayor Hidalgo could yet be its saviour, but after declaring her candidacy she will have to lift single-figure polling ratings and prove she can be a president of all France and not just the capital.

The Greens



Europe Ecology – The Greens party is set to hold a primary in September to choose its candidate, with the nomination set to go to either former Greenpeace campaigner Yannick Jadot, Grenoble Mayor Eric Piolle or former deputy party chief Sandrine Rousseau.



Whoever wins, their task will be to transfer the dazzling success the Greens enjoyed in 2020 local elections, where they picked up several big city halls, to the national level.

Les Verts (EELV) green party MP Yannick Jadot candidate in the ecologist primary, speaks with residents in the inner city of Lyon, eastern France, on September 7, as he presents his presidential electoral programme. Photo: JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK / AFP

FAR LEFT



Jean-Luc Melenchon



The leader of the far-left France Unbowed party was fast into the starting blocks and declared his candidacy months ago.



But he will probably struggle to match his effort from the 2017 edition where he was a major factor in the campaign and polled almost 20 percent in the first round.

Arnaud Montebourg



The former minister under Hollande entered the fray in September, vowing a “remontada” (rebound) for France.



Seen as to the left of Hidalgo but more moderate than Melenchon, he ran in left-wing presidential primaries in 2011 and 2017 but failed to win a nomination.

French former economy minister Arnaud Montebourg announces his candidacy for the presidential election on September 4, 2021, in Clamecy. Photo: JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK / AFP