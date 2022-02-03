EXPLAINED: Time-frame for buying and selling property in France

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Let’s start at the beginning. </span></p><p><b>House hunting</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This takes as long as it takes, and depends on numerous factors, including what you’re looking for, where you’re looking and how exacting your requirements are. If you’re willing and able to do some renovation work, there are plenty of bargains to be found - but if you’re after something that’s ready to move into, you may find your search takes a little longer.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">You’ll find properties advertised in French newspapers, property magazines, and online - but if you’re looking for something in a quiet village away from the rat-race, it’s possibly best to contact an estate agent (an </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">agent immobilier</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">) in a nearby town.</span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20181010/five-tips-for-dealing-with-real-estate-agents-in-rural-france/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Five tips for dealing with real-estate agents in France</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">You’ll find estate agents vying for business on high streets in towns and cities the length and breadth of the country. But, if you don’t know the area well, you may want to start with a comparison site, such as </span><a href="https://www.seloger.com/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">seloger.com</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, which gathers selected properties from estate agents in your preferred town, village or department in one, single location.</span></p><p><b>Make an offer</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Once you’ve found the ideal French home for you, gone away and thought about it, and decided that … yes, it’s the one that you want, you need to make an offer - an <em>offre d'achat</em>. You do this via the estate agent advertising the property.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Usually, the agent will be the one to tell you whether your offer has been accepted. If it has, then the process moves onto the next step. Otherwise, it’s back to house-hunting.</span></p><p>You do not hand over any money at this point.</p><p><b>Notaire</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">At this point, you need to find a <em>notaire</em>. Your estate agent may be able to recommend one. Otherwise you can find one at the </span><a href="https://www.notaires.fr/en"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Notaires de France</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> website. Directory searches can be filtered to include the official’s language skills, if you need an English-speaker.</span></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A <em>notaire</em> is a legal officer with a mission of public authority who prepares contracts on behalf of clients. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Their main role is to complete the legal formalities on all sales and collect tax - it is not possible to complete a legal sale without involving a <em>notaire</em>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Be aware, the '<em>notaire</em> fee' - which is really a type of property tax similar to stamp duty in the UK - can add up to 10 percent to the asking price of a property.</span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20200304/the-notaire-rates-you-can-expect-to-pay-when-buying-a-house-in-france/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">How to calculate your notaire fee</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There is nothing to stop you using the same <em>notaire</em> as the seller.</span></p><p><strong>Two-step process</strong></p><p>The actual process of the sale comes in two stages in France, with an obligatory cooling-off period.</p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The seller's <em>notaire</em> will draw up the <em>Compromis de Vente</em> - a preliminary contract committing both the buyer and the seller to the deal, with a post-signing 10-day cooling off period known as the <em>délai de rétractation</em>. </span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180615/the-french-language-you-need-if-youre-buying-a-house-in-france/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">French vocabulary for house-buying</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">During this 10-day period, the buyer can withdraw from the purchase without penalty. Otherwise, they are considered to be committed to the purchase.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The <em>Compromis de Vente</em> contract includes all the conditions of the sale and specifies a completion date, usually around three months later. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It is contract is subject to certain conditions which, if not met, can annul the purchase. </span></p><p><b>Deposit down</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">At the stage of signing the <em>Compromis</em>, the buyers are required to pay a deposit of between five and 10 percent of the asking price to the <em>notaire</em>, who keeps hold of it pending the final transaction. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If the buyer withdraws after the 10-day cooling-off period, the seller can keep the deposit.</span></p><p><b>Time to arrange the finances</b></p><p>In some countries you arrange the mortgage before you start house hunting, but in France it's the other way round.</p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It can take a French bank up to two months to decide on a mortgage application. Once it has accepted the application, you must wait 10 days at least to accept the offer - that cooling off period again. The offer remains valid for 30 days.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If you're buying without a mortgage, talk to the <em>notaire</em> about the process for transferring money.</span></p><p><b>What’s going on in the background</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While you’re arranging your finances, the <em>notaire</em> is going through all the legal checks and administrative checks ready to prepare the second, formal stage of the contract process, the <em>Acte Authentique de Vente</em> - the document that finalises the deal.</span></p><p><b>Big signing day</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A lot happens on the day the <em>Acte Authentique de Vente</em> is signed - it's generally about three months after the Compromise, but it can be as short as two months or as long as four. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The money for the purchase must arrive in the <em>notaire's</em> account, the seller pays any taxes as necessary - and, the contract is signed.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The custom is for everyone to meet in the <em>notaire's</em> office, where the deed is read through - very quickly, as it can run to dozens of pages. Any changes are made at the time and then all parties sign all the pages of the document. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The combination of modern technology and the pandemic means that some <em>notaires</em> are now accepting virtual signings, so a trip to the office may be necessary.</span></p><p><b>Keys, glorious keys</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Then you can pick up the keys to your new home, move in and start planning the <i>pendaison de crémaillère</i> (<a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190809/french-expression-of-the-day-pendaison-de-cremaillere/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">house-warming party</a>). </span></p>
