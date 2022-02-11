For members
HEALTH
EXPLAINED: France’s new digital health space Mon Espace Santé
The health minister says it's a 'new step in the development of digital health' - but what exactly is Mon espace santé and what should you do with letters and emails you get about it?
Published: 11 February 2022 13:17 CET
PROPERTY
Revealed: The ‘hidden’ extra costs when buying property in France
Hidden extras can make that 'bargain' a bit more expensive than you first thought, while the French property-buying system contains several costs that you may not be expecting.
Published: 7 February 2022 12:41 CET
