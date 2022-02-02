‘Proud and patriotic’ – The new French citizens able to vote for the 1st time

Only French citizens can vote in presidential elections in France, but the country has relatively generous rules about acquiring French nationality, either through residency or through voting, and in the last four years many readers of The Local have done just that.

We asked them how it feels as they prepare to head to the polls for the first time, and their reactions in a short online survey posted recently on The Local ranged from pride and excitement to patriotism.

If you have French citizenship but have not yet registered to vote for this election, you have until March 4th – A voté: How to register and cast your vote in France

All of the new citizens who responded told us that they intend to vote, and many have very personal reasons for doing so.

Kathleen Gray, who has lived in Paris since 1984, told us that being denied the right to vote in 2016’s Brexit referendum prompted her decision to apply for French citizenship, and regain her right to a say in her chosen country’s politics.

“As soon as the Brexit referendum was announced in 2015, I submitted my application for French citizenship as I was outraged that UK nationals resident in the EU had no say in a decision that could deny us our EU citizenship,” she said.

“The denial of our right to vote in the referendum also triggered my desire to acquire full voting rights in France by obtaining French nationality.

“A French passport protects my EU citizenship, my right to live here, and the right to vote in presidential and legislative elections. I feel sorry for the younger generation of Brits who have lost the right to free movement and for small companies that are facing huge obstacles to exporting goods to the EU.”

Another long-term French resident, Jill Brown, said: “It will be great to finally have a say in electing the next president of France having lived here for over 50 years, and seen presidents come and go from De Gaulle to Macron!”

And Zoe de Crecy said: “It’s a great time to have gained French nationality because there is so much happening. It’s exciting to know I will have a say in the way things can move forwards for future generations.”

The UK’s departure from the European Union was a key driver for many respondents to apply for French citizenship.

Timo Elliott voiced the views of a number of respondents: “I wasn’t able to vote against Brexit because of the 15-year limit. I woke up stunned the day after the referendum and immediately started the procedure to become French.”

And he linked his voting rights to politics in the UK. “Now that I’m a citizen, I feel it’s my patriotic duty to vote to help make sure France avoids the anti-immigrant xenophobia that lead to such a catastrophic result.”

As Lynda Bellaiche, who has a property in Paris but lives most of the year in Gard, said: “I have felt European for a long time now, but I must admit I feel very proud to have the right to vote here. This will be the first time in my 75 years that I will vote for a country leader.

The right to vote, she said, made her feel ‘more French’.

“When I left the UK in 1968, we had no rights to vote abroad, the right to vote from abroad for 15 years came into being in the Eighties. It is more logical anyway to vote in the country in which one lives and obviously makes us ‘more French’.”

She said that she always went along to the polling station with her husband when he went to vote, and encouraged their children to use their ballots at every opportunity.

“The longer I lived here, the more I wanted to vote,” she said. “Many years back, pre internet days, I collected signatures for the petitions which finally gave the right to us Brits in Europe to vote at the European and then the municipal elections.

“Now I can take part in national elections, I feel finally equal to my French friends and family. And when people, hearing my accent, ask my nationality now I always say I am British and French.

“The truth is, in my heart I will never be 100 percent French and I am definitely not 100 percent British anymore. It was very comfortable for me being British and part of Europe.

“Apart from giving rights of residence, which I didn’t really think about before as it was pretty easy renewing my carte de sejour, the biggest change honestly, when taking French nationality, is the right to vote. I was very happy to participate in the regional elections last year, which was a first.”

Robin Ellis agrees, admitting that ‘I’ll never be French’, but saying the right carried a feeling of being “more legitimate, perhaps – less of a parvenu/arriviste. It is a very good feeling. And there is the added thrill of being, once again, ‘European’.”

Linda Garmy said of the right to vote that citizenship has bestowed: “I feel more fully integrated into French society. I take the right to vote very seriously.”

