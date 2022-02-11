Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
Paywall free

POLITICS

Listen to The Local’s French election podcast

As France prepares for a battle over its political soul - and maybe also the future of Europe - The Local is launching a special election podcast featuring our expert columnist John Lichfield. You can listen to the pilot episode here.

Published: 11 February 2022 15:15 CET
Listen to The Local's French election podcast
Listen to The Local's podcast on France, its politics and the 2022 presidential election. Photo: AFP

Today’s podcast (scroll down to listen now) will give you a taster of what we’ll be covering when it becomes a weekly feature from March 8th. We’ll aim to explain the upcoming French presidential election for a non-French audience – how the political system works, who the candidates are and what they stand for, the hot-button issues in France and of course the crucial question; who will win?

We’ll speak to experts including John Lichfield who explains in our pilot episode exactly why this election matters so much.

“In a sense it’s an election not only about the future of France but the future of Europe – you cannot imagine the European Union surviving if either of the far right candidates Marine Le Pen or Eric Zemmour were elected,” he says.

In the episode we also take a look at why France has a two-round voting system and why some Parisians would vote for Trotskyist candidates in the first round but then centrist candidates in the second.

We also look at the tradition of the front républicain in French elections and ask John whether it will hold up in 2022.

Listen below:

 

You can also find it on Spotify here Apple here or by searching The Local’s French Election’s Podcast.

We hope this pilot episode gives you a taster of what’s to come. Please give us your feedback in the comments section below and let us know what you would like to hear in forthcoming episodes.

If all goes well we’ll be back with a weekly podcast from Tuesday, March 8th, right through until the week after the election’s second round on April 24th.  

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

We’ll also be answering questions from listeners on any aspects of France, its politics and elections, so if you have something you have always wanted to know or a question you’d like to put to John then email us on [email protected] 

You can also keep up with all the election latest in our 2022 Presidential election section HERE.

Member comments

  1. I am surprised that there was no mention of Valéry Pecresse. It seems possible that she makes the second round ahead of Le Pen!

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
Paywall free

PARIS

Thousands of French police on alert as ‘freedom convoy’ heads to Paris

Thousands of protesters headed toward Paris on Friday in convoys from across France, with many hoping to blockade the capital in opposition to Covid vaccination rules and other restrictions despite police warnings to back off.

Published: 11 February 2022 16:40 CET
Thousands of French police on alert as 'freedom convoy' heads to Paris

Inspired by Canadian truckers paralysing border traffic with the US, the French protesters set off from Bayonne, Perpignan, Lyon, Lille, Strasbourg and elsewhere with the aim of converging on Paris by Friday evening.

Authorities in Paris have banned the demonstrators, as have authorities in Brussels, where the convoys intend to head next. Around 7,200 police and gendarmes will be deployed over a three day period to enforce the ban. 

A police source said around 1,800 vehicles were estimated to be closing in on the French capital. 

Protesters wave French flags as a so-called “Freedom Convoy” (Convoi de la Liberte) passes through Le Mans, western France, on February 11, 2022. – Thousands of protesters in convoys, inspired by Canadian truckers paralysing border traffic with the US, were heading to Paris from across France on February 11, with some hoping to blockade the capital in opposition to Covid-19 restrictions despite police warnings to back off. The protesters include many anti-Covid vaccination activists, but also people protesting against fast-rising energy prices that they say are making it impossible for low-income families to make ends meet. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP)

The demonstrators include anti-Covid vaccination activists, but also people angry at fast-rising energy prices that they say have been a devastating blow to the finances of low-income families – an echo of the “yellow vest” grievances that sparked widespread protests in 2018 and 2019.

They are demanding a withdrawal of the government’s vaccine pass, which is required for access to many public spaces, and more help with their energy bills.

“People need to see us, and to listen to the people who just want to live a normal and free life,” said Lisa, a 62-year-old retired health worker who joined a convoy of over 1,000 vehicles leaving Chateaubourg in the western Brittany region early Friday.

Like other protesters, Lisa has been active in the “yellow vest” movement that erupted over a fuel tax hike before becoming a platform for other complaints against President Emmanuel Macron.

The yellow vests often clashed with police, but Lisa said she hoped the protests on Friday would go off peacefully. “It would really annoy me if things got out of hand,” she told AFP.

After spending a cold night in a parking lot, the drivers in Chateaubourg set off in a long single file of trucks, passenger cars and campers as sympathetic passers-by waved from bridges.

“All kinds of people are part of this,” said Sarah, a 40-year-old tattoo artist from the northern city of Lens. “We’re citizens, we have families, we work and we’re all united against the government.”

Paris police banned the gathering because of feared “public order disturbances,” and said protesters who tried to block roads would face fines, arrest or having their driving licences confiscated.

“We must be very firm about this,” Prime Minister Jean Castex said.

Police showed off their anti-blockage arsenal on Twitter, publishing photographs of loader tractors for the removal of barricades as well trucks equipped with cranes or water cannon.

The protesters meanwhile shared information about police deployments around Paris, often via the encrypted Telegram messaging service, and exchanged tips about the easiest access routes.

“It’s important that we don’t interfere with other people on the roads,” said one activist, Robin, on his way from Illkirch-Graffenstaden in the eastern Alsace region. “That way we’ll keep the population on our side, like they did in Canada.”

Many demonstrators are planning to stay in Paris overnight, and then join protests on Saturday against the government’s vaccine pass.

Some then want to travel on to Brussels for a “European convergence” of protesters planned there for Monday – an event that has been banned by Belgian authorities.

Phil, a 58-year-old on his way by truck from Brittany, said his refusal to get vaccinated had created “upheaval” in his family and work relations.

“When you join a demonstration you feel less alone,” he told AFP.

The government has expressed some sympathy for the protesters, with spokesman Gabriel Attal attributing their anger to “fatigue and weariness” after long-lasting Covid restrictions.

But opposition parties should not be allowed to hijack the movement for their own aims, he said Friday.

“They are looking to gain political capital from this weariness and this fatigue,” he said.

The government also announced Friday a further easing of Covid rules, with indoor mask wearing set to go at the end of this month, except on public transport.

Attal also said this week that the vaccine pass could be scrapped in late March or early April, which would be just before the first round of elections on April 10, when President Emmanuel Macron is expected to seek a new term.

SHOW COMMENTS