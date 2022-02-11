Listen to The Local’s French election podcast

Today’s podcast (scroll down to listen now) will give you a taster of what we’ll be covering when it becomes a weekly feature from March 8th. We’ll aim to explain the upcoming French presidential election for a non-French audience – how the political system works, who the candidates are and what they stand for, the hot-button issues in France and of course the crucial question; who will win?
We’ll speak to experts including John Lichfield who explains in our pilot episode exactly why this election matters so much.
“In a sense it’s an election not only about the future of France but the future of Europe – you cannot imagine the European Union surviving if either of the far right candidates Marine Le Pen or Eric Zemmour were elected,” he says.
In the episode we also take a look at why France has a two-round voting system and why some Parisians would vote for Trotskyist candidates in the first round but then centrist candidates in the second.
We also look at the tradition of the front républicain in French elections and ask John whether it will hold up in 2022.
Listen below:
You can also find it on Spotify here Apple here or by searching The Local’s French Election’s Podcast.
We hope this pilot episode gives you a taster of what’s to come. Please give us your feedback in the comments section below and let us know what you would like to hear in forthcoming episodes.
If all goes well we’ll be back with a weekly podcast from Tuesday, March 8th, right through until the week after the election’s second round on April 24th.
(article continues below)
See also on The Local:
We’ll also be answering questions from listeners on any aspects of France, its politics and elections, so if you have something you have always wanted to know or a question you’d like to put to John then email us on [email protected]
You can also keep up with all the election latest in our 2022 Presidential election section HERE.
Member comments
I am surprised that there was no mention of Valéry Pecresse. It seems possible that she makes the second round ahead of Le Pen!
No mention of Valéry Pecresse ? It seems possible she makes the second round ahead of Le Pen.