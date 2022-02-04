French elections: 5 things you didn’t know about Eric Zemmour

2022 French presidential electionPolitics

French elections: 5 things you didn't know about Eric Zemmour
Eric Zemmour. Photo: Stephane du Sakatin/AFP
He's the far-right TV pundit and author with a collection of criminal convictions for hate speech who is challenging France's traditional far-right party for the presidency. Here are some things you might not know about Eric Zemmour.

1 He’s firmly to the right of the political spectrum now, but he was born in the famously left-wing Paris suburb of Montreuil, which for many years was under control of Communist mayors.

These days it’s getting quite gentrified, but there are still many proud reminders of its left-wing past, including organised demonstrations against its ‘local lad’ presidential candidate. 

2 Perhaps unexpectedly for someone on the far right, Zemmour himself is Jewish and his parents were born in Algeria, which at that point was a French colony.

He has controversially (by which we mean almost all respected historians say that he’s wrong) suggested during World War II the French Vichy regime protected French Jews and ‘only’ allowed those born overseas to be deported to Nazi death camps.

3 He has been a journalist, columnist, TV pundit and is the author of several books on the subject of France and its decline.

But during this career he apparently never picked up the basics of copyright law – the video announcing his candidacy as president had to be hastily junked when it emerged that he (or his team) had failed to secure permission for the numerous news, archive and movie clips used in it. 

4 A social conservative, he’s married with three children, although in January 2022, after an exposé in Paris Match, he announced that his chief campaign adviser is his new partner.

In his books he has spoken at length about how France’s ‘virility’ is being eroded by feminism and the feminisation of society. 

5 If he’s elected, you might need to change your name.

Zemmour has previously said that only ‘French’ first names should be allowed, suggesting that only first names listed in a decree from 1803 should be allowed. In response a French web developer set up this joke online name generator where you can check if your first name conforms to the 1803 list and – if not – get a suggestion for a new one. Bad news for any Stephens out there, you would be known as Estelle 

