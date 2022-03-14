Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

French elections: 5 things you didn’t know about Nathalie Arthaud

Nathalie Arthaud is a well-read revolutionary who hopes that when it comes to polling day for the 2022 French presidential election, the electorate will rise up to crush the bourgeoisie.

Published: 14 March 2022 09:13 CET
Nathalie Arthaud is running on a Trotskyist platform at the 2022 French presidential election.
Nathalie Arthaud is running on a Trotskyist platform at the 2022 French presidential election. (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP)

She is not a full-time politician 

At 51-years-old, Arthaud is a full-time teacher at a high school in Seine-Saint-Denis. In her free time, she serves as the national spokesperson for far-left political party Lutte ouvrière.

She was its presidential candidate in 2012 and 2017 and is stepping up again this time around. 

She thinks the communist party is not radical enough

Arthaud said she jointed Lutte ouvrière (Workers’ Struggle) because the communist party had “become Stalinist and a party of government that has adapted to the capitalist system”. 

The French Communist Party currently holds a smattering of seats in the French parliament, while around 60 communes are run by Communist mayors. Lutte ouvrière holds no parliamentary seats. 

She is a revolutionary steeped in academia 

She has even written a book, called Communiste, révolutionnaire, internationaliste !

In case it wasn’t already clear, Arthaud really believes in revolution. 

Her website makes heavy reading and is organised thematically into grand ideas (imperialism, protectionism, left and right in the service of capitalists and freedom of movement) rather than concrete policies.

She identifies as a Trotskyist. 

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Her electoral record leaves room for improvement 

Arthaud’s previous performance in presidential elections has been poor, which is forgivable given that she is trying to sell a particularly radical message and has to give up a good chunk of time to teaching her students. 

In the previous two elections that she competed in, she won less than 1 percent of the vote both times around – but least she was able to gather the necessary parrainages (she also managed this for the 2022 contest). 

READ MORE What is ‘parrainage’ and how does it affect candidates

The only time she has ever been elected was as a municipal councillor in Lyon in 2008 – a post she held until 2014. 

She is fervently anti-Macron 

Arthaud is no fan of Emmanuel Macron and took part in the marée populaire (popular wave) protests against his newly-won presidency in 2017. She also voiced her support for the Yellow Vests movement. 

In a February interview with BFMTV, she described Macron’s record as president as “devastating”. 

“You have seen the health catastrophe, the state of hospitals, soaring inequality, precariousness that continues… at the other end what do we see? We see billionaires that have doubled their wealth,” she said. 

“The big bosses can congratulate themselves, they are happy, that is obvious. But when you go to the working class, we can only be very angry.”

READ ALSO

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Today in France: The latest news from the 2022 French presidential election

Each weekday, our early morning roundup 'Today in France' takes a look at the latest news, events and gossip from the campaign trail - here's what is happening on Monday.

Published: 14 March 2022 08:50 CET
Today in France: The latest news from the 2022 French presidential election

South west plan

Prime Minister Jean Castex is back in the south west on Monday, his home turf, and while there will be signing off the Grand Projet du Sud-Ouest – an investment plan for the south west – and visiting Montauban, near Toulouse, to present the details of a new hospital.

Manifesto launch

Valérie Pécresse of the centre-right Les Républicains party will officially unveil her manifesto on Monday, in an event in Paris. Her manifesto slogan has already been revealed – le courage de faire (the courage to do).

Petrol prices

Meanwhile Marine Le Pen is holding an event at her campaign HQ in which she reveals her own proposal to deal with spiralling petrol prices, it comes after Castex announced over the weekend a 15c per litre reduction in the price of petrol or diesel for consumers.

Egg-strike

Over the weekend Eric Zemmour became the first candidate in this election to be hit with an egg while campaigning. This type of incident is not uncommon – there’s even a word to describe getting covered in flour – and extreme right candidate Zemmour fell victim to this as he was getting out of his car on a visit to Moissac in south west France. He continued with his planned event.

Twitter telling-off

Emmanuel Macron has been reprimanded by France’s electoral commission for using his presidential Twitter account for campaign messages.

Macron had recently changed his Twitter bio to the below image – that hieroglyphic is Mes chers compatriotes in the president’s distinctive blue scrawl from his letter to the French people announcing his candidacy. He also changed the profile pic to an unmasked photo, for the first time in almost two years.

Since the reprimand, he (or his team) has changed the image to one of the Elysée lit up with the EU flag, and directed users to the campaign account @avecvous for the latest from the campaign trail.

Candidates trips

Eight of the 12 candidates will take part in a special programme on TF1 at 8.20pm on the subject of the Ukraine war, they are Emmanuel MacronAnne HidalgoYannick JadotMarine Le PenJean-Luc MélenchonValérie PécresseFabien Roussel and Eric Zemmour.

SHOW COMMENTS