Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

French elections: 5 things you didn’t know about Fabien Roussel

A lifelong communist who enjoys good French cheese and spent time reporting in Vietnam, here's what you need to know about Fabien Roussel.

Published: 22 March 2022 11:16 CET
French Communist Party National Secretary, Fabien Roussel, is running in the presidential race for the first time in 2022.
French Communist Party National Secretary, Fabien Roussel, is running in the presidential race for the first time in 2022. (Photo by Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS / AFP)

He is a red-blooded Frenchman 

Fabien Roussel, a 52-year-old MP, made headlines on the presidential campaign trail with repeated promises to “defend steak for the French people”. 

“Good wine, good meat, good cheese – for me, that is French gastronomy,” he said during a television interview in January. 

He has also denounced the growing anti-hunting sentiment in France and, like other French Communist leaders before him, is a defender of nuclear energy. 

All of these positions have alienated ecologists in France. 

He grew up in a Communist milieu 

Roussel’s parents were both Communist activists. His father worked as a journalist for the Communist newspaper L’Humanité. 

Roussel’s first name, Fabien, was chosen as a reference to Colonel Fabien – the code name of a famous French resistance fighter from WWII. 

As a youngster, Roussel was taken along to political marches to distribute Communist leaflets. 

READ MORE Why France’s Communist party is hoping for a return to glory

He joined the Mouvement des jeunes communistes de France (MJCF) at the age of 16 and was active in anti-apartheid protests – a moment which Roussel has said inspired his political career. 

His first real step into establishment politics came in 1997, when at the age of 28, he became an adviser to Michelle Demessine, a tourism minister under the government of socialist Prime Minister Lionel Jospin.

Article continues below video

He wants to shorten the working week and raise the minimum wage

Roussel wants to reduce the French working week to 32 hours – the current official working week is 35 hours

On top of that, he is seeking to raise the minimum wage to €1,900 pre-tax – or €1,500 post-tax. 

READ MORE How well is the French economy really doing?

He also wants to lower the retirement age to 60, pay students a monthly stipend of €850 and fully nationalise the EDF and Engie energy providers. 

This would be partly financed by reintroducing and tripling the wealth tax (ISF) scrapped by the incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron. 

He is not afraid to use fruity language

During his time as an adviser to Demessine, he helped design a campaign slogan that created quite a buzz. 

Je vote communiste et je t’emmerde – “I vote communist and I piss you off”, read the posters. 

He is a former journalist

Before working full-time as a politician, Roussel worked as a journalist. 

He reported alongside his father for two years in Vietnam in the late 1990s and then took a job as a photojournalist working on a programme called Au bout de la rue on France 3 Lorraine-Champagne-Ardenne. 

READ ALSO

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Today in France: The latest news from the 2022 French presidential election

Each weekday, our early morning roundup 'Today in France' takes a look at the latest news, events and gossip from the campaign trail - here's what is happening on Tuesday.

Published: 22 March 2022 09:04 CET
Today in France: The latest news from the 2022 French presidential election

Right stuff

The right wing weekly publication Valeurs actuelle is organising tonight an event in Paris intended to debate the talking points of the right and far right. Candidates Valérie Pécresse and Eric Zemmour will be joined by Marion Maréchal – Marine Le Pen’s niece who has recently announced her support for Zemmour – the defeated Les Républicains candidate Eric Ciotti and Jordan Bardella, the interim party-leader of Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National.

The weekly had invited along several figures from the left and centre, but there was apparently little appetite to be “used as a pinata” in front of a strongly right-wing audience. Macron’s citizenship minister Marlèna Schiappa will be there, though.

Zelensky address

After previously stating that she had “no particular admiration” for Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and wouldn’t bother to attend his videolink speech to the French parliament on Wednesday, Marine Le Pen has now backtracked and said she will be there to hear him.

Earlier in the campaign, Le Pen had to withdraw 1.2 million campaign leaflets that showed her shaking hands with Vladimir Putin.

Repatriation ministry

The extreme right candidate Eric Zemmour says that it elected be would create a Ministère de la remigration (repatriation ministry) to expel “unwanted foreigners” from France.

The candidate said that he would have “collective flights” to send back non-French citizens, picking out governments in Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia to come to agreements with.

Zemmour has in recent days fallen below 10 percent in polling for the first time since he declared his candidacy.

Candidates’ trips

Emmanuel Macron is on radio station France Bleu at 1pm outlining his ‘citizen agenda’. Anne Hidalgo is with ex president François Hollande for a rally in Limoges while Philippe Poutou is holding a meeting in Alençon.

Meanwhile Valérie PécresseFabien RousselEric Zemmour and Jean Lassalle are taking part in a meeting organised by the hunting lobby.

SHOW COMMENTS