Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

French elections: 5 things you didn’t know about Philippe Poutou

As candidate for the New Anticapitalist Party, Philippe Poutou does not exactly fit the mould set by other challengers at the 2022 French presidential election.

Published: 10 March 2022 13:34 CET
Philippe Poutou is running as a presidential candidate for the New Anticapitalist Party at the French presidential election.
Philippe Poutou is running as a presidential candidate for the New Anticapitalist Party at the French presidential election. (Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP)

1 He is not part of ‘the political elite’ 

The son of a postman and housewife, he left high school without a diploma and scraped a living with a series of precarious jobs before landing a work contract with a Ford factory in the mid-90s, where he quickly became involved in union activism’.

However this is his third presidential bid and he is currently a local politician in the southern French city of Bordeaux. 

He’s very far from wealthy though, the obligatory declaration of assets for all presidential candidates showed that his highest-value possession is his car – a Peugeot 308.

2 He wants to abolish the presidency 

Poutou wants to abolish the very position he is seeking to win – the French presidency. 

In his manifesto, Poutou also calls for the abolition of the Senate and the creation of a sixth Republic, whereby decisions are made through exercises in direct democracy, such as referenda. 

This is a significant step forward from his last election bids where he argued for moving to a purely parliamentary system. 

“We cannot finish with capitalism in the framework of institutions conceived of to preserve it,” he wrote. 

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

3 He has been an activist for years

As a staunch anti-capitalist, Poutou has been an activist for many years, beginning in high school. 

He shot to national prominence for his role as a trade unionist in 2007. At the time, the Ford factory in Gironde was set to close, but Poutou led negotiations to keep it open saving close to 1,000 jobs. 

He joined the yellow vest movement in 2018-19, describing it as “an expression of discontent against a profoundly unjust society.”

4 TV debates are his strong point 

In 2017, many media commentators identified Poutou as one of the strongest performers in the televised debate before the election.

He is happy to throw around phrases accusing his opponents of being “corrupt politicians disconnected from reality.” 

During the debate, he told the moderators: “It’s not because I don’t have a tie that you have to interrupt me.”

Criticising Marine Le Pen who had refused to appear before a judge citing parliamentary immunity.

“When we are summoned by the police, we don’t have workers’ immunity,” he said.   

Poutou refused to pose for a photo with the other candidates before programme started. 

5 He is currently a city councillor in Bordeaux

Poutou failed to win the French presidency in 2012 and 2017, scoring less than 2 percent of the first-round vote both times. 

After being fired from his job at a car factory in 2019, he stood in municipal elections in Bordeaux where he had greater electoral success, becoming a city councillor. 

“We have succeeded in making the social anger heard and showing that Bordeaux is not a bourgeois city,” he said upon winning his seat. 

READ ALSO

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MONEY

Macron plans to raise French retirement age to 65

Emmanuel Macron plans to raise the retirement age in France to 65 if he is elected for a second term, government spokesman Gabriel Attal has confirmed, reopening a contentious issue that sparked widespread strikes in 2019.

Published: 10 March 2022 10:42 CET
Macron plans to raise French retirement age to 65

The president had declared in December that he wanted the French to “work longer”, and has repeated the message twice, firstly in his open letter to the French people in which he finally declared his candidacy for the Elysée, and secondly at a meeting involving a number of elected officials who had signed letters of sponsorship in his favour to allow him to run for a second term.

According to one person at that meeting, Macron said that he intended to bring “an ambitious pension reform for a social model that holds, […] but which also requires an investment for solidarity between generations and a project for the ‘autonomy’.”

And Attal confirmed the progressive pull back of the retirement age in an interview on RTL this morning.

The current official retirement age in France is 62, although workers in many industry including train drivers have ‘special regimes’ that allow them to retire earlier, in some cases from 55.

During his first term, Macron proposed a reform that simplified the system and got rid of the special regimes. Retirement age remained at 62, although a full pension was only granted from 64. 

Approved by Parliament despite two months of protests and strikes in 2019, the changes were in the end not rolled out because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO Macron: No pension reform in France before elections

But now-candidate Macron is set to push on with his plans and in fact expand them – including adding three years on to the working life of most French people, a policy in line with that of Presidential rival Valérie Pécresse.

President of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand, who will represent Emmanuel Macron during an audition of candidates before the CFDT on Thursday, is set to outline the plans in more detail.

Macron’s campaign team promised that pensions would be simplified under the reforms: the transition to 65 years will be rolled out over a 10-year period, and will be accompanied by a number of other reforms, including a new minimum pension of €1,100 per month for those who have a full work history.

In addition, Emmanuel Macron wants to remove “the main special regimes” including those of workers at RATP or EDF, Le Figaro has reported.

The paper added that France’s pensions bill was €327.9 billion in 2019, or 13.5 percent of GDP, and the pension pot was in deficit to the tune of €18 billion in 2020.

SHOW COMMENTS