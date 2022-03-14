Read news from:
French Elections: 5 things you didn’t know about Nicolas Dupont-Aignan

The 61-year-old Nicolas Dupont-Aignan is running as a presidential candidate for the third time, pitching himself as the man who can restore sovereignty to France.

Published: 14 March 2022 16:37 CET
Right-wing French presidential candidate Nicolas Dupont-Aignan delivers a speech.
Right-wing French presidential candidate Nicolas Dupont-Aignan delivers a speech. (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP)

1. He is an isolationist 

Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, sometimes referred to by the acronym NDA, is the president of the Debout la France (France Arise) party, which is seeking to remove the country from the “tentacles of the EU and NATO”. 

While he has voiced his opposition to “Frexit”, the 61-year-old has described Maastricht, Amsterdam, Nice and Lisbon treaties, which enshrined greater EU integration, as “scandalous treason.”

He would like to radically restructure the EU to give member states greater autonomy. Dupont-Aignan has previously voiced his support for withdrawing from NATO. 

Dupont-Aignan received a public endorsement from Nigel Farage, a eurosceptic politician from the UK, during the 2014 EU parliament elections. 

2. He doesn’t want to invade Belgium

Dupont-Aignan wants to raise defence spending to 2.5 percent of GDP and recruit a further 40,000 soldiers to bring the total number of servicemen up to 250,000 by 2027. 

He has sat on various defence and foreign affairs committees as an MP. 

During the 2010-11 political crisis in Belgium, he voiced his support for an idea known as Rattachisme – which advocates French-speaking parts of Belgium seceding to become part of France.

“I am not seeking to invade Belgium,” he later clarified to the JDD

Dupont-Aignan’s enthusiastic militarism was reflected in a political thriller called Le Séisme. Marine Le Pen présidente by Michel Wieviorka. The story takes place following an imagined 2017 presidential election victory for Marine Le Pen, who appoints Dupont-Aignan as minister of defence. 

3. He performs well in local elections

Although he has yet to win more than 5 percent of the vote in a presidential election, Dupont-Aignan has a strong electoral record as a local politician. 

Dupont-Aignan is a superstar in the commune of Yerres to the southeast of Paris, where he served as mayor between 1995-2017, winning three elections with more than 75 percent in the first round. During the 2017 presidential election, he was the top polling candidate in the commune. 

His campaign website claims he was “the best elected mayor in France”. 

Dupont-Aignan proved himself an effective local administrator cutting the commune’s debt by close to half over a 20-year period and winning support for his environmental and crime-fighting policies. 

From 1997-2017, he won successive parliamentary races as an MP for the Essone département, frequently winning an absolute majority in the first round. Prior to his election, the seat had only ever been held by candidates from the Socialist party. 

4. He loves animals 

Dupont-Aignan has been decorated by the French animal rights organisation, la Fondation 30 Millions d’Amis, for his policies in favour of animal protection. 

As Mayor of Yerres, he launched a number of initiatives including the construction of a refuge for stray cats, the development of natural spaces for Scottish cows and the subsidisation of a dog shelter. He also created a new post for an official charged with defending animal rights. 

“Long considered as simple objects, animals are still too often victims of intolerable treatment,” reads his campaign website. As an MP, he has pushed for bans on slaughter without stunning, for better regulation of abattoirs, a ban on horse meat and a ban on animal shows at circuses. 

5. He is Covid-sceptic 

Dupont-Aignan has been a fervent critic of the government’s Covid policy, voicing his opposition to the vaccine pass. 

“What is crazy is that in a democracy like France, you can vote in the middle of the night for a law that will not resolve anything as far as health is concerned,” he said.

In February, he told RTL that vaccinating young people was “totally useless”. 

“We have a government under the grip of money and conflicts of interests… We are in a country where the pharmaceutical lobby has influenced a government.”

Dupont-Aignan has already had Covid but has refused to say whether or not he has been vaccinated. 

A number of his campaign staff resigned in December after revelations that he had continued to hold meetings despite having Covid. 

French elections: 5 things you didn’t know about Nathalie Arthaud

Nathalie Arthaud is a well-read revolutionary who hopes that when it comes to polling day for the 2022 French presidential election, the electorate will rise up to crush the bourgeoisie.

Published: 14 March 2022 09:13 CET
She is not a full-time politician 

At 51-years-old, Arthaud is a full-time teacher at a high school in Seine-Saint-Denis. In her free time, she serves as the national spokesperson for far-left political party Lutte ouvrière.

She was its presidential candidate in 2012 and 2017 and is stepping up again this time around. 

She thinks the communist party is not radical enough

Arthaud said she jointed Lutte ouvrière (Workers’ Struggle) because the communist party had “become Stalinist and a party of government that has adapted to the capitalist system”. 

The French Communist Party currently holds a smattering of seats in the French parliament, while around 60 communes are run by Communist mayors. Lutte ouvrière holds no parliamentary seats. 

She is a revolutionary steeped in academia 

She has even written a book, called Communiste, révolutionnaire, internationaliste !

In case it wasn’t already clear, Arthaud really believes in revolution. 

Her website makes heavy reading and is organised thematically into grand ideas (imperialism, protectionism, left and right in the service of capitalists and freedom of movement) rather than concrete policies.

She identifies as a Trotskyist. 

Her electoral record leaves room for improvement 

Arthaud’s previous performance in presidential elections has been poor, which is forgivable given that she is trying to sell a particularly radical message and has to give up a good chunk of time to teaching her students. 

In the previous two elections that she competed in, she won less than 1 percent of the vote both times around – but least she was able to gather the necessary parrainages (she also managed this for the 2022 contest). 

READ MORE What is ‘parrainage’ and how does it affect candidates

The only time she has ever been elected was as a municipal councillor in Lyon in 2008 – a post she held until 2014. 

She is fervently anti-Macron 

Arthaud is no fan of Emmanuel Macron and took part in the marée populaire (popular wave) protests against his newly-won presidency in 2017. She also voiced her support for the Yellow Vests movement. 

In a February interview with BFMTV, she described Macron’s record as president as “devastating”. 

“You have seen the health catastrophe, the state of hospitals, soaring inequality, precariousness that continues… at the other end what do we see? We see billionaires that have doubled their wealth,” she said. 

“The big bosses can congratulate themselves, they are happy, that is obvious. But when you go to the working class, we can only be very angry.”

